ACCIONA dives to new depths in Canada

Saint John, New Brunswick is a thriving port city, home to around 70,000 people in total, with approximately 128,000 in the census metropolitan area. At present, the city’s existing water system is aging and needs updating to ensure the water meets current and future guidelines and that deficiencies in infrastructure are addressed. While the existing drinking water is safe, the need for improving treatment processes and upgrading existing infrastructure is significant.

Enter ACCIONA, which has collaborated with a number of key partners and suppliers in several joint ventures to construct the city’s new water treatment plant – an exciting milestone that will bring substantial improvements to the quality of drinking water for residents.

“Delivering this type of project to the residents of Saint John will improve the quality of the water they’re using,” Evenden says. “Whilst the residents of Saint John have been drinking water which is disinfected correctly and therefore safe to drink, the quality of water delivered to the ratepayers doesn’t meet the current Canadian water standards, which is really driving these changes.”

There are four parts to the project: the first is the construction of the new water treatment plant. This will deliver water from the existing water source reservoir to the city’s eastside residents. Instead of it just being disinfected, it will go through a complete modern water treatment process.

The second part of the project involves significant upgrades to the water source reservoirs, installation of new water transmission mains and relining of existing transmission mains throughout the city. This part of the project will provide significant upgrades to an aging water infrastructure network – some of which has been in place for well over 100 years.

The third part of the project involves development of a new well site on the west side of the city and an upgrade to the existing pump stations and transmission lines to deliver well water to the residences west of the St. John River.

“Then, the fourth part of course is looking after the operational side of the project,” Evenden adds. “It’s a three-year construction period, which commenced in February 2016 and is due for completion November 2018, but following completion, there will be 30 years of operations that needs to be planned for.”

A unique challenge

Evenden, who confirms that construction is well under-way and on schedule, says the company was excited to be onboard with a project that presented so many unique challenges, particularly to do with water security.

“The water delivered through the new water plant and the new well site will improve odour, taste and clarity – and from a consumer point of view, it won’t be susceptible to boil water orders, which is a great benefit to the residents.”

Local strength

Grappling with aging infrastructure was an anticipated challenge, but Evenden admits there have been other challenges that they have come across throughout the project. For instance, Saint John has a sizeable amount of rock close to the surface, and therefore required more blasting and removal than first anticipated.

“Aging infrastructure and the high levels of rock around the city presents us with some interesting challenges. But having local people on board gave us insights and has really been integral to our success.”

Local partnerships with two businesses in particular, Gulf Operators and FCC Construction, have highlighted much about the benefits of utilizing local companies and expertise.

“We teamed with a couple of very strong local companies, who we’d call our ‘construction partners’, and these are people we’ve dealt with and worked with very closely for over two years,” Evenden explains.

“Having these businesses on board has made a big difference, in terms of understanding the local market and appreciating how Saint John works as a community. The culture is extremely friendly and locally oriented, therefore the market and the business scene is very community and socially-minded".

A progressive pipeline

Thanks to its expertise, global experience and strong local partnerships, ACCIONA has several water projects in the pipeline and is continuing to position itself as a partner of choice to actively participate in the emerging design build and P3 markets in Canada and the USA.

Last year, the company was shortlisted for the Lions Gate Wastewater Treatment plant in North Vancouver, BC, Canada. With the current treatment plant at the end of its operational life and new treatment regulations taking effect in 2021, new infrastructure is needed to ensure the continuing deliverance of quality and reliable wastewater treatment for the city.

Projects such as Saint John SCDWP will provide a benchmark for ACCIONA to replicate in other provinces across Canada. It will also be a prime example of how to combine global expertise with local partners’ knowledge. In the coming years ACCIONA will continue to bid for crucial water infrastructure work that will ultimately enhance the quality of life for thousands of Canadians.

Evenden concludes: “Acciona is very excited to be onboard with our first Canadian project, and is looking forward to participating in many other Canadian water and wastewater projects over the next few years.”