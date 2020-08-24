The Al-Raha Group for Technical Services – or RGTS – has enjoyed great success and quality of expansion since its establishment in 1986. Today, the company specialises in supply chain management services, repair and refurbishment of aerospace ground support equipment, special purpose vehicles, and power. Based in Saudi Arabia, it aims to become a hugely trusted supplier of parts, support services, personnel, and equipment to suit the requirements of its clients.

The company prides itself on its integrity and focus on customer requirements, applying advanced technology, innovation, and solid business management to its business relationships. It chooses to recognise its suppliers and clients as partners, ensuring respect from all sides, and cementing RGTS’s reputation as one of high-quality standards.

Power systems division

One segment of RGTS’s expansive business is the power systems division, led by Business Unit Manager Tareq Harb, who explains the role of his sector within the RGTS umbrella: “Our main task is the supply, rental and maintenance of diesel generators,” he says. “We have both medium speed and fast speed engines; we supply from 50 up to 5,000 kVa generators, and on a rental basis, we offer from 50 to 2,500 kVa per single unit and up to 100MW for a complete power plant. This is what we have been doing since 2009.”

Harb has worked with RGTS for a decade, and is now in control of the power systems division’s technical department: “Here we have around 40 employees; 35 of them are technicians and engineers, and the other five are an operations manager, a service manager, a sales manager, and two sales representatives.”

The company finds most of its employees through the manufacturers from which it buys. Most of the power division’s generators come from Cummins Power Generation, and to a lesser extent, Volvo, and Kohler: “Employees we find via these companies are already trained; in the case of Cummins, at its headquarters in Dubai. Most of it is basic training, not deep technical training – that happens on the job.”