Canadian Water & Wastewater Association (CWWA)

The Canadian Water and Wastewater Association (CWWA) is the THE national voice of water and wastewater utilities and their public sector partners across Canada. CWWA provides leadership and a voice for this important sector– advocating for better federal legislation, programs and initiatives that make sense for Canada’s water and wastewater utilities.

Water and wastewater utilities provide an invaluable public service – protecting both human and environmental health through the provision of clean, safe drinking water, and the treatment of industrial and sanitary waste. The chlorination of drinking water is one of the greatest advances in public health – reducing the mass outbreaks of waterborne diseases like typhoid that were common in the early 1900s. While drinking water treatment has advanced well beyond chlorination, it remains a cornerstone of healthy urban environments. Effective wastewater treatment is an equally important piece of the puzzle – keeping our waterways clean and stopping the spread of disease.

Many Canadians are unaware of the importance of these services and the amount of expertise, money and effort that goes into keeping taps flowing and toilets flushing. Most water utilities in Canada are owned and operated by municipal governments and our members have done a phenomenal job serving their communities with very limited budgets.

While these systems are regulated primarily by their respective provincial governments, many federal laws and programs create requirements that directly or indirectly impact their operations. Therefore, it’s important to have a strong voice advocating on their behalf.

CWWA works collaboratively with the federal government, advancing projects and initiatives of importance to our members. For example, with the cooperation of our members, we were able to produce detailed comments on the Wastewater Systems Effluent Regulations, which resulted in meaningful improvements to the way the federal government will regulate wastewater systems.

One of the most valuable benefits of CWWA membership is to participate in national dialogue on the key challenges facing our members. Whether it’s through attendance at one of our events, staying informed through our publications or participation in one of our technical committees, CWWA members benefit from our unparalleled network to engage experts from across the country. The Association maintains several technical committees, to form a network of experts to tackle issues of national and local importance and provide CWWA with technical expertise when required.