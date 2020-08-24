Cyntech: engineering a vision of success

“Training a big part of what we do,” Lobb explains, “both for our people here within the office to make sure that we have the tools and are up-to-date with what’s happening in today’s work environment, and our people in the field to ensure our job sites are safe and that we’re in compliance with all regulations that our clients look at. We have to earn all the necessary credentials to maintain our reputation.”

Workplace positivity

One reason the training is so effective is the positive working environment and employee culture Cyntech is proud of and known for. According to Lobb, that stems from a sense of equality across the board, allowing all staff to feel valued.

“We look at our business as something we’re in together. We’re a team that looks for opportunities together, and puts in the work together. I think it’s important that you allow your employees to make their own decisions, help them work through the issues of what they’re working on, and be sure they have the guidance they need. They should have the ability to make their own decisions, with the guidance and support of our more experienced team members. In today’s environment, I just don’t think you can get much done when you’re micro-managing people. You’ve got to give them an opportunity to go out, have an understanding of what it is you’re working for in the way of new clients, how existing clients and projects are handled, and coach them along the way.

“The environment we’ve created here is a culture of working as a group and having fun in our business. That attitude will flow down through your organisation to the clients, and create a positive culture. People work better when they feel trusted to manage their own time effectively.”

Lobb is keen to stress that while it seems a daunting task to maintain the kind of content, efficient environment which allows Cyntech to keep such tight control over its operations, it’s worth the effort. “We’re all working to move in the same direction,” he states, “and we all understand why each step of the business process needs to be done. Once those things are lined up, it becomes a natural way of doing business.”

Cyntech’s seamless operations, supported by its impressive employee culture and ground-breaking technological knowhow, will continue to serve it well in the coming years. Lobb and his team are preparing for countless future plans, and he admits that the industry is increasingly positive about projects.

“We’re very optimistic about what 2017 is going to bring us,” Lobb concludes with understated enthusiasm. “We’ll just keep putting things together and seeing how it looks.”