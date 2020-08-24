Cypress Creek Renewables and the ongoing growth of utility solar in the US

“Reducing plant or component downtime is our O&M team's main goal; to produce as much as we can so smart repairs and efficiency all starts with my team in the operation centre.

“When an alarm goes off, it generates a work ticket which automatically goes to a technician. As we have undertaken all this upfront work, the responsible technician will reach it in (almost) real time and fix the issue,” he continues.

“We've automated our entire monitoring process. From a data analysis standpoint, we can get into granular detail around site performance.

“With data analysis we can see that the plant is on, but it's not performing as best that it could be. We can see what we can gain by either fixing something; being predictive in our maintenance, analysing data and seeing trends to resolve issues before they happen.”

Enhancing opportunities for communities

With extensive experience in both operations and maintenance (O&M) and the semiconductor space, Brotherton is aware of how partnering with communities can benefit all parties.

“When we go into a new area, we show the community how we’re going to build these projects and illustrate how a solar project will benefit them,” he says.

One of the ways that Cypress Creek shows its commitment to the community is through workforce development. The company has collaborated with five community and technical colleges across the country, including Cape Fear Community College in North Carolina to train future solar workers.

“We're doing this in areas where solar is popular and there are a lot of projects. Having qualified personnel allows us to build cheaper, quicker and more efficiently.

“From construction jobs to the operations side, we have licensed electricians, medium and high voltage experts, which all come with a level of training. We’re moving so quickly and have looked at who we can partner and build a curriculum to create more opportunities,” comments Brotherton.

“If we know labour is available, that's great from a construction standpoint. From the operation side, having people that know electrical or solar-specific components benefit my group specifically. We also have an internal training programme where we can bring individuals up to speed,” he continues.

Supporting industry growth

By operating across the entire life cycle, Cypress Creek offers exceptional, seamless performance across its development, construction and O&M capabilities. With all three groups working in sync, any issues can be mitigated or reduced, guaranteeing world-class results.

“If a project is going to have high operational costs or it's in the territory that we have some special vegetation requirement, we can start those conversations at the front end,” adds Brotherton.

Such is the company’s success, it has now looks to incorporate different initiatives at its solar farms.

“We now have our first project in Maryland where we're putting in pollinator habitats and beehives on site as part of our pollinator program,” he concludes.