Still prioritizing sustainability in all the projects involved, Desenvix has in its operating system a strict environmental assessment that takes into account, for example, changes in the environment and influences on the socio-economic environment in the areas of direct and indirect influence of the enterprises. Going further, since 2004 the Engevix Institute – a social responsibility project of Engevix Engenharia S.A – has had the mission of promoting an improvement in the quality of life for low-income communities of the Great Florianópolis, in Santa Catarina. The program targets the education and the recovery of citizenship of its target audience, by seeking ways of enhancing learning and the creative capacity of the community, assisting in their social development.

CORPORATE STRATEGY

When it comes to management models, the company adopts high standards of corporate governance according to the standards required from publicly-held companies, such as, for example, the adoption of a Board of Directors and Audit Committee, hiring of external audit and maintenance of the Area of Relationship with Investors.

CORPORATE RESTRUCTING

On September 22, 2010, after a corporate restructuring held for the indirect entry of Fundação dos Economiários Federais (FUNCEF) in its capital, the Company started to operate under the corporate name “Desenvix Energias Renováveis S.A.” (Desenvix). In September 2011, Desenvix was granted the registration of publicly-held Company by the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), and then had the Company shares listed on Bovespa Mais.

In March 2012, the Norwegian government-owned company SN Power became a shareholder of Desenvix holding 40.65 percent of the company capital; Jackson Empreendimentos holds the same percentage; and Fundação dos Economiários Federais (Funcef), 18.7 percent. Due to changes in the share control of SN Power Group, in June 2014, SN Power Brasil Investimentos Ltda. changed its corporate name into Statkraft Investimentos Ltda. Statkraft is a Norwegian company, the leader and the largest renewable energy generation company of Norway, and the third largest in the Nordic region of Europe since the 1990s, working in the segments of hydroelectric energy, wind energy and urban heating gas.

TRENDS AND THE FUTURE

Keeping pace with the great potential for renewable energies in the sector, doubtlessly Desenvix diversification becomes even more remarkable. Coas celebrates the favorable winds considering that “first of all, it is important to emphasize that we see this force in the market for renewable energies, especially for wind farms. Dependence upon rainfall rates and the hydrological character of the Brazilian energy model, together with high prices of the energy and its distribution across the country, has encouraged the Government and the sector in general to focus their attentions on renewable energies such as wind energy and solar energy, in addition to biomass.”

Still, the evident impact of MP 579 – Provisional Measure addressing the reduction of charges in the rate and the renewal of concessions in the electricity sector, added to the crisis now faced by the energy sector, definitely bring up some obstacles. “Certainly (such factors) represent challenges with which we are coping very well, thanks to our steady financial principles and focus on actions that can increase the company productivity and efficiency,” says Coas with satisfaction.

When asked how he sees Desenvix five years from now, CEO Roberto Coas is honest. “For us, 2014 was a very important year, for establishing the financial principles, improving our debt profile, downsizing the structure, investing in productivity. For the coming years, we will work on new projects and we are, for now, watching and studying all the possibilities.” He adds, “and it is crucial to point out that we currently have a company with sound financial principles.”