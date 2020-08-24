The sheer size of Queensland - at 1,852,642 square kilometres it is larger than Alaska but with six times the population – presents a big administration challenge, not least when it comes to energy provision. It is well known internationally for its tourism, surfing and the Great barrier Reef but is currently coming to the centre of global attention as its capital Brisbane prepares to host the Commonwealth Games in 2018.

It's known as the Sunshine State for its beach culture, but that name is highly apposite as the world moves, largely unpreparedly, from fossil fuel reliance to a more renewable mix. Queensland gets a great deal of sun and has the highest average maximums of any Australian state Ergon Energy, owned by the Queensland government both distributes and sell electricity to Queenslanders, at prices regulated by the State. Distribution is over a network of some 160,000 kilometres of powerlines supported by a million poles and pylons. It also owns and operates 33 standalone power stations serving some of the remote communities the grid can't reach, as well as the Barcaldine gas-fired power station which supplies power to the main grid.

The company was formed in 1999, from six regional Queensland electricity distributors and their subsidiary retailer. In some ways its legacy allies it to the entities that have grown up across the planet to address the new economic and technical landscape, but for a number of reasons it stands out from its peers. Its experience in reaching out to isolated communities, including a number of islands, is highly relevant to energy businesses in the many places that face similar problems, particularly in emerging economies but also in the great land masses of America, China and India. What it does to 'provide safe, reliable, efficient and sustainable energy solutions to support our customers and the Queensland economy' is just its daily bread. This is a company that is taking a holistic view of the future energy landscape taking into account technology, economics, business and market models that work as well as global imperatives like climate change and population growth.

Peter Nimmo has the enviable job of driving forward the future agenda. As Ergon's Director of Effective Market Reform he wants to see Ergon Energy becoming recognised not just in Australia but globally as a benchmark future network provider. Economies that adhere to old fashioned models of investment in baseload capacity, whether nuclear or fossil fuel, fail to step back and consider wider macroeconomic models for network planning, he says. “That is where I see Ergon playing a big role. We have the highest residential rooftop solar saturation on the planet climbing to 40 percent in our network, as against significantly less in the rest of Australia.” Hand in hand with this level of technical innovation goes the innovation opportunity for business model evolution, he adds. Ergon is currently merging with its long-term joint venture partner Energex, based in Townsville in the north of Queensland to create the largest network and energy operation in Australia.

The goal for the expanded company is to become what he calls an intelligent distributed network service provider (DNSP) that embraces digital solutions, big data and systems integration. In other words, while the grid will always be with us, and there are a host of ways to make it smarter, but there has to be a way to make it work as part of a growing ecosystem of alternative and independent energy sources, microgrids, renewable projects and the like, all united under a business model that puts sustainability, the consumer, energy security, the climate and the national interest at the forefront. This concept of a resilient 'transactive energy' network is being considered at Ergon by Peter Nimmo and his team with an eye on the wider implications. “Ergon is a diverse business under a single shareholder: our consumers range from domestic to small business to major industries like mining, agriculture and of course tourism. And we have plenty of experience facing the challenge such as our remote communities.” Many of these are on the mainland, like the Birdsville geothermal power station 1,600 kilometres west of Brisbane, which powers the town's mini grid, but the Torres Straits islands are also part of Queensland and require isolated generation, increasingly with renewable in the mix. For example the 4,000 inhabitants of Thursday Island used to have to rely entirely on diesel generation but now has a $25 million wind generation plant that saves up to 600,000 litres of diesel and 1,700 tonnes of greenhouse gases each year.

Innovation is only useful if it is developed in line with future demand. Everyone gets excited about electric vehicles (EVs), and Nimmo has spent a lot of time travelling to countries like the USA, Taiwan and the UK helping develop EV models. As we spoke he had just returned from Ergon partner Mitsubishi in Japan for discussions about the second generation Outlander 4x4 hybrid. “We were talking about range extension, battery recycling and battery life. In Australia we have growing numbers of EVs and PHEV’s on the road: in five years' time we can expect a multiple of those battery packs coming back and we can make use of these. They have potential use in the grid, people's homes or in industry if we ask the questions about how they can be repurposed.”