Exploring a sustainability transformation in an island city with The City of Richmond

A city with its sights firmly set on becoming a leader in the field of sustainability, Richmond, British Columbia, has not only delivered outstanding results but also advanced a novel and replicable model for developing municipal district energy systems. Mayor Malcolm Brodie believes that taking action on climate change is vital due to Richmond’s location as an island city that is one metre above sea level. “Farmers started building dikes over 100 years ago and we’ve continued that program. Since then, the City implemented a flood protection strategy and a dike master plan to respond to climate change impacts,” explains Brodie. “We’re one of the few cities in our province that owns and operates a diking and drainage utility which provides secure funding for new capital projects.”

“Every year, we collect money from residents specifically for the utility and that allows us to invest an average of around US$13mn annually in infrastructure improvements,” adds Peter Russell, Senior Manager, Sustainability & District Energy. “Our climate change mitigation work is just as important as our work in climate adaptation. We invest heavily in our district energy program, now bringing many benefits to our city.”

Introducing old technology in an expanded capacity

Richmond’s first investment in district energy, the Alexandra District Energy Utility, employs geo-exchange technology which uses the earth’s geothermal energy from deep below the surface to provide domestic hot water, space heating and cooling services to buildings in the service area. With over 700 boreholes, the City has utilized the technology on a larger scale than ever before, affirms Alen Postolka, District Energy Manager. “Geo-Exchange is a very simple technology and has existed for over 30 years on a smaller scale. We’ve implemented it in a much bigger way. It works by drilling a borehole into the ground around 250 feet deep and inserting high-density polyethylene pipe loop in the boreholes,” says Postolka. “The water is circulated through the loops with the water going through the ground, extracting the heat.” You can find further information on how the geothermal system works here.

Richmond has now won 15 awards for its district energy work to date, including the 2016 System of the Year award from the International District Energy Association for the work completed at the Alexandra District Energy Utility. Richmond has led the way for other cities to follow in its footsteps, says Russell. “Our awards are proof that we are doing the right thing, it’s important ‘third party validation’ that we are achieving the City Council’s goals for climate action and liveability. As a result of our success, we’ve experienced a high level of interest in our district energy program from cities like Edmonton, Halifax and other utility companies. We are now seeing those cities invest in similar technology,” says Russell. “This is how cities work, we share information and are all willing to cooperate and support each other’s work. It’s led to us presenting our unique model at conferences and being profiled in articles with international distribution.”

Expanding district energy services