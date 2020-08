GCC Interconnection Authority

When something does go wrong, it can be quickly diagnosed remotely from the control centre or even by online engineers on the spot, logging in on laptops or handheld devices. In the early days, an outage had to be checked manually, now it is electronically identified and quickly fixed.

“The people in the control centre can have a real time view of what's happening. We are utilising lots of modern smart technologies, like drones that fly above the overhead line with a camera and can pinpoint the problem, and infrared cameras to detect any kind of hotspot.

“On-line diagnostics can also pinpoint the site of faults on 100s of kilometre of overhead lines to be within few hundred meters. That really speeds up attendance of any faults and repairs. Delivery of a reliable supply in 2009 saw the achievement of the first objective, says Al Ebrahim.

“Now we are in a new phase of optimisation and improving the reliability of the grid, something we cannot compromise on! Also, we are looking to maximise the economic benefits from the connector by developing more opportunities for power trading. Eventually we are looking forward to creating a GCC power market with all six member states participating.”

In short, if reliability is the number one thing GCC citizens want from their utilities, cost effectiveness is the next. GCCIA can lead the creation of a common energy market to achieve the lowest-cost generation. A bilateral trading system currently gives countries visibility over capacity in other member states and enables them to place bids using yearly, monthly or daily options. “We are looking to maximise the revenues we make in order to reduce the annual connection fees we currently take from the member states.”

That can be done in several ways. Power is not the only commodity the interconnector carries. The network has been built to carry fibre optic cables to enable reliable telecommunications needed for core operations of the grid. GCCIA got permission of telecom regulators in the GCC to lease additional spare fibres to licensed operators for data and telecommunications, and these cables sit at the top of the towers, up to 100 metres above ground and safe from accidental or malicious interference – they haven’t been interrupted since operations began, providing very reliable telecom network for commercial telecom operators.

“We contribute to the economy of the GCC by improving telecom services. Most of the telecoms operators in the GCC are connected with us, and they find our fibre optic network much more reliable than conventional telecom networks that are subject to regular interruptions.”

With the GCC electricity market unified, the next step is energy trading beyond its borders, potentially a big earner. In the past the GCC countries have exchanged small amounts of power with its neighbours, to meet emergency shortages, but in the last three years there have been no trade exchanges whatever. “We are not happy about that and mean to change it! There are huge economic opportunities for the GCC countries to grab” declares Al Ebrahim. “We intend to develop economic power trading.”

There are big savings to be made here, and GCCIA has estimated this market could be worth $27 billion over 25 years. Even with enough domestic generation capacity, a more sophisticated system will ultimately enable countries beyond the GCC to balance energy demand and supply, and at the same time save fuel and reduce the environmental impact of power generation.

Energy trading is a long term goal. A more immediate project, currently at the tender stage, is the GCC High Voltage Test Lab being built in the east of Saudi Arabia. “The power utilities have to send equipment overseas for testing after repair or maintenance, which is costly. The lab’s an excellent example of the kind of business opportunity we are seeking, related to our business and with real benefit to the GCC countries, and we are currently 5 percent shareholders.”

Energy efficiency is difficult to assess in the GCC, where the market is skewed by varying rates of subsidy. This gets in the way of real economic trading, based on ‘real’ prices. Ahmed Al Ebrahim wants to work towards a fair pricing model that can be used by all and that would really encourage power trading between the GCC nations. December 2015 sees GCCIA’s next Forum which will focus on reforming energy pricing in the GCC.