How Enervest is making solar investment a viable option in Australia

The case for renewable energy in Australia would seem to be a no-brainer. It's a country baked in sun, with a 14,500km coastline and plenty of space in its open, windswept interior. What could possibly prevent it leading the world in generating electricity from these superabundant solar, tidal and geothermal resources?

A boom in installations of solar systems on domestic roofs became the victim of its own success. Early investors saw good returns: customers in Queensland who applied for the state's Solar Bonus Scheme before 10 July 2012 continue to receive a feed-in tariff of 44 cents per kilowatt-hour for excess electricity exported to the grid. But maintaining eligibility can mean sticking with the same energy provider and not moving house.

Feed-in tariffs started as high as 56 cents per kilowatt-hour but had been cut to as low as five cents by the beginning of 2017. At that level, when it is considered that most domestic electricity is consumed at night when panels are not generating power and you're buying it in at 30 cents, it is hardly worth selling the excess. Also, the solar industry's name began to be tainted when the market woke up to the poor service and warranties that were a characteristic of the rash of under-capitalised installers. Over 570 of these companies went bust over the last decade, a higher rate than in any other sector.

Government policy changes and a failure to get fully behind renewables have also contributed to the problem. “Education and the private sector, including Catholic schools, are ahead of the policy makers,” says Ross Warby, Founder and Managing Director of Enervest. “They (the Government) had two big issues to face last year – same-sex marriage and energy. With the first finally resolved, let's hope they now get to grips with the second.” The public is catching on because to them it makes financial sense. With ROI between 20% and 30%, solar energy is a spectacular and very safe investment. There's also a new and compelling opportunity presented by the growth of battery technology. By storing night time generation, users can cut the amount they take from the grid to as low as 3% of their total requirement. Typically, a battery provides six to 20 kilowatt hours of usable stored power, giving virtually 24-hour renewable power.

Ross Warby kicked off 7 Star Solar in 2011, moved to the present office at Cremorne, Victoria, in 2016 and had installed 1,000 solar systems totalling over a megawatt of installed power by 2014, when the name of the company changed to Enervest. A key achievement at that time was accreditation with the Clean Energy Council, the Housing Industries Association and the Master Electricians Association. That year also saw the completion of its first really large project. Mazenod College decided to commit to solar for a number of reasons. As a large Catholic school, it wanted to do the right thing. As its principal Fr Michael Twigg said: “Mazenod College has made an investment in solar power because we have a responsibility to reduce our carbon footprint for the benefit of future generations.” Like many other schools, it saw the opportunity to use the move as a teaching aid, encouraging greater awareness of alternative energies, respect for the planet and alternatives to an excessive lifestyle through more sustainable living. Cost saving and a $50,000 grant from Sustainability Victoria would have been important too.

This was by far the largest solar installation at any school in Australia at the time. It's still the hardest job he has undertaken, reflects Warby. “The school had grown piecemeal over 50 years. It has eight buildings sharing five different addresses, varied construction and odd roof designs. We needed a lot of engineering approvals from the power company before they'd allow it to go onto the network, and where normally you'd have a central switchboard, we were required to put switchboards in at each building at a cost to us of about $10,000 apiece.” Because of the scale and uniqueness of the project, the power company demanded higher levels of protection than normal, but it was a great learning opportunity and testbed for the education sector, Enervest and the utility company alike. Schools have the potential to export substantial power back into the grid during weekends and school holidays, creating a regular source of income from the electricity provider.