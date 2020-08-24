How TNB REMACO is diversifying from a single market

TNB Repair and Maintenance Sdn. Bhd. (TNB REMACO) is constantly diversifying itself in riding the changing landscape of the industry. Leveraging on technological development and clientele ever-changing expectations, TNB REMACO is set to become a premier brand with holistic solutions in delivering customer’s trust in its services.

TNB REMACO is wholly-owned by Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), of which is the largest electricity utility in Malaysia and one of the largest in the region with an asset base totaling USD30 billion and customer base of more than three million users. TNB REMACO was first incorporated as a subsidiary of TNB in 1995. The company is managed independently as a business organization within the corporate structure of the TNB group. While it shares the group’s core vision, values and culture TNB REMACO nonetheless remains steadfast in the realization of its own corporate destiny.

Managing Director Anuar Yusoff explains the transformation in structure: “TNB REMACO used to be a small department supporting TNB generation. We did repair, maintenance and overhaul for their generating plants - their gas, steam and hydro turbines. It was in 1995 when we became a wholly owned subsidiary of TNB that we diligently gearing our resources and expertise in realization of the vision and mission of the company.”

How does TNB REMACO balance diversification with loyalty to its parent power plants? “Previously, we were exclusively servicing TNB’s existing fleet of power plants, but have expanded our services for newly developed power plants, and are also actively providing services to independent power producers (IPP’s) such as Malakoff and Powertek, as well as oil and gas (O&G) sector,” Anuar Yusoff explains. Among the O&G clients serviced by TNB REMACO are Petronas Gas Berhad (PGB), Petronas MLNG and GE Power.

Not only is TNB REMACO diversifying from the traditional energy market, it’s also exploring different geographical spaces. “In the middle of 2004, we started going into international markets,” Anuar Yusoff explains. The company has business presence within the South-East Asia and MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region, such as in Myanmar, Singapore, Brunei, Indonesia, Yemen, Kingdom of Arab Saudi and Vietnam. Anuar Yusoff explains that TNB REMACO’s goal is to achieve 10 to 20 percent growth from overseas businesses: “I have to look at every opportunity to grow business locally as well as internationally. For the last three years, we started going aggressively into the Middle East,” he says. Currently, TNB REMACO has three operations and maintenance (O&M) contracts in Kuwait, two in Pakistan and one in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Although TNB REMACO has built a global presence, its roots are firmly planted in Malaysia: “As of December 2016, we have executed a contract for a Long-Term Service Agreement (LTSA) with Petronas Gas Berhad (PGB), the national petroleum company of Malaysia,” Anuar Yusoff says. PGB awarded a MYR160 million contract to TNB REMACO for the maintenance of its gas turbine and related equipment for Central Utility Facility (CUF) in Gebeng and Kerteh, for a duration of 6 years.