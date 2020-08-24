When it comes to sustainable power, meeting emission targets, and rolling back the advance of global warming, it would be hard to beat Kenya, which has no coal plants and very few diesel or heavy fuel oil (HFO) generating stations. The nation has no fewer than 14 hydroelectric schemes, on which it has traditionally relied for most of its power. Kenya has an estimated hydropower potential of about 6,000MW as of December 2014 comprising large hydros (sites with capacity of more than 10MW) and small hydros. Potential for small hydros is over 3,000MW, of which about 25MW has been developed. However hydro power, like wind power, a variable resource. Over the last three years at least, both the long and the short rains across East Africa have been disappointing and consequently many dams have dried up or been depleted.

Fortunately Kenya has another renewable resource, and one that is much more robust. Geothermal power generation has proven to be a highly effective technology in places, like the Great Rift Valley, where volcanic activity creates hotspots near the surface. In the decades since the inauguration of Olkaria I Power Station in 1981, the first geothermal power plant in Africa, Kenya has forged for itself a leadership position in this field. In Kenya, more than 14 high temperature potential sites occur along the Rift Valley with an estimated potential of more than 10,000 MW. Other locations include Chyulu, Homa Hills in Nyanza, Mwananyamala at the Coast and Nyambene Ridges.

Geothermal now accounts for 51 percent of the national power generation mix, and has averaged 41 percent over the last six months. This has resulted in a decline in reliance on hydro and thermal sources leading to a reduction in the cost of electricity by more than 30 percent and a more reliable base – at best hydroelectric stations can only run at around 70 percent efficiency whereas geothermal plants typically achieve over 90 percent.

KenGen is not resting on its laurels: by 2018 a further 460 MW of geothermal may be developed. If this is achieved, the amount of electricity generated by hydro power could be reduced to 28 percent of the total mix. Decreasing the country’s reliance on hydro power would likely be beneficial, because lower rain levels have decreased hydro power output. Drought can be a big problem when it occurs because river flows often reduce to a trickle. Climate change is believed by some to intensify droughts, so shifting away from hydro power is probably a good decision.

Mr Albert Mugo was appointed as Managing Director and CEO of KenGen in January 2014, having previously served for close to six years as its Business Development and Strategy Director. His first task was to complete development of 280MW of geothermal power plants in order to help the country reduce reliance on expensive thermal power and weather dependent hydropower generation. A year into his job he had grounds for considerable satisfaction when on February 19th, Olkaria I units 4&5 were inaugurated by Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda, accompanied by his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta. The inauguration of the two units marked the final phase of the 280MW geothermal power project at Olkaria. Mugo estimates that Olkaria now saves the country $273 million (about Sh24 billion) a year compared with the cost of thermal generation.

But Mugo’s task is far from done. He now aims to increase the installed capacity from the current 2,000MW to 5,000MW over the next three years. “Our strategy now is to push forward with the projects that we have lined up, and in the next 1-2 years we hope to bring in additional capacity of up to 385 MW, all from geothermal.” Geothermal sites need to be determined with care, he explains. “We have been fortunate in the Olkaria area, where we’ve identified potentially 1,000 MW. So far we have only developed 440 MW there, so we still have a lot more to do.”