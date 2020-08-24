A barren moonscape, pitted with volcanic craters, arid and inhospitable, and populated by warring tribespeople. That is one view of northern Kenya, and in a sense it is true: but a dualistic world view that only sees ‘challenges’ misses the point entirely. The counties of Turkana and Marsabit have extraordinary qualities. Among these is their wildlife, for example it was the prospect of catching six-foot Nile perch weighing nearly 390 stone that attracted entrepreneur Willem Dolleman to the shores of Lake Turkana in the late 1980s. His main problem was the relentless wind that would take control of his boat – no tent that he could obtain could withstand the force of those winds, and he often had to give in and sleep in his car.

The potential of harnessing those forces for electricity generation was not lost on Dolleman and his friend Carlo van Wageningen, but at that time wind power was still an embryonic technology, and the low cost of oil put it out of contention. Wind power development required subsidies, and none would be forthcoming in Africa. It was not until 2005, when oil prices rose above £50 per barrel for the first time, that they, together with Chris Staubo decided it was time to take another look. The ‘founding fathers’ of LTWP called up Harry Wassenaar and Kasper Paardekooper of KP & P, a company with a history of developing and operating wind power projects, to bring some specialist expertise to the project.

They were highly sceptical. Wassenaar, an old school friend of Dolleman, was however persuaded to come for a holiday. “He fell in love with the place as soon as he saw it,” says van Wageningen. “The wind itself convinced him!” With the help of Henk Hutting another veteran of wind power, if that is the right word in such a new industry, who confirmed the reliability of the wind flow in the area, LTWP was set up in Kenya under the ownership of KP & P BV, and the real work began.

Early this year LTWP chairman Mugo Kibati accepted the Project Finance International (PFI) African Renewable Deal Award 2014 in recognition of the way the project finance was put together up to final financial close in December 2014 – it was considered the best project finance structure achieved in the region over the last couple of decades. “The MoU between Willem Dolleman, Carlo van Wageningen and Chris Staubo was signed in 2005 so it took nine years for us to complete the development phase,” says van Wageningen. That was three years longer than the founding fathers had hoped for, but explicable considering the complexity of the project and the painstaking way in which project and political risks perceived by lenders had to be mitigated,

No collateral other than its own potential was offered so the wind farm had to secure sound backing. Of course it had the support of the government of Kenya from day one, but given that there was only one customer for its product, the government owned Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC), political risk was a considerable factor. Initially the World Bank had offered to cover this but withdrew after a lengthy due diligence process. This meant that a different structure had to be put in place, and that was not so easy. “Where you have a single client, lenders normally request that the offtaker issue a letter of credit in favour of the lenders equivalent to six months’ forecast invoicing,” says van Wageningen. “At 300 MW the monthly bill to KPLC would be around €9 million, but €54 million is a lot more than they had ever had to find at one time and it would have been difficult for them to obtain that kind of security. We had to be inventive and come up with a different structure that would satisfy the lenders.”

This was eventually achieved through a temporary levy on the tariffs, paid into an escrow account held by the government but in favour of the lenders. Negotiations were held right up to cabinet level, however this is a project of strategic national importance and all parties wanted it to go ahead. Nevertheless it was with some relief that the partial risk guarantee (PRG) was signed by Mr Kibati and the leaders of the Standard Bank, the National Treasury and the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco) in December last year.