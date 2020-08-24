Rail and nuclear

Rail is another significant part of Lanes’ portfolio. In March 2014, London Underground (LU) appointed the company’s rail division as one of 24 specialist contractors for a £330m programme to refurbish 70 stations, using a new STAKE model that cuts out Tier 1 contractors. Works include drainage investigation, CCTV surveying, plumbing along with the fitting of new sanitary ware in toilets and shower areas at underground stations.

Other services provided for LU include bridge and structure repairs, and a maintenance contract for drainage, premises and buildings, water seepage, locks, vegetation control and fencing. More than 300 Lanes employees go out each night on the underground rail system to conduct these works.

As a company also heavily involved in the nuclear sector for 12 years, Lanes has adopted a cross-fertilisation policy, taking the ideas and best practice from its challenging work across the UK’s nuclear sites and other Group activities and applying them to the flagship Thames contract and other parts of the business in other environments. Health and safety is an area of particular emphasis across all the whole Lanes Group.

Awards

Working across several sectors, Lanes has developed an exceptional safety culture. Earlier this year, it received two national health and safety awards for its Essential Standards initiative, including the Construction News Health and Safety Excellence Award.

Lanes also achieved the RoSPA Gold Medal Award for occupational health and safety for the fifth year running from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents, and was also shortlisted in four out of six categories in the Thames Water Health and Safety Excellence Awards 2014. It won two of them: Innovation and Young Person of the Year.

Ashby said: “Essential Standards is all about taking what were relatively dry operational manuals, with several hundred pages of written work, and putting them in a pictorial form that is easily accessible and digestible to our workforce.

“It’s a cornerstone of our health and safety culture, and provides us with a firm foundation for inductions, toolbox talks, audits and ongoing training and development of all our people. We undertake 22,000 safety inspections a year. Our current rolling average AFR (Accident Frequency Rate) is zero and that’s the result of a lot of hard work and focus from the whole team.”

Innovator

Despite the recognition, Lanes is committed to further investing in its people and advancing techniques. Some £250,000 a year is spent on training on the Thames Water contract alone, with managers put through a 16-week programme of learning to give them the support and knowledge needed for leading their teams and overseeing challenging projects.

On the back of its success with the Thames Water contract, the client has awarded Lanes additional work, necessitating the recruitment of new staff. Each starter experiences a nine-day training programme before going out into the field. Ashby said: “Training and ensuring competency of our teams is fundamental to delivery and ultimately our success.”

As an innovator, Lanes applies market-leading techniques to its projects, exploiting both IT and practical industry innovations. For example, its trenchless bespoke lining solution rehabilitates drain and sewer assets using a cured bonded liner to provide a structural support and enabling a free-flowing asset in order to extend the asset life. It is a cost-effective and environmentally-friendly method.

Ashby said: “Rather than excavating roads you can rehabilitate assets with trenchless repairs to remediate asset problems and failures. This is a cost-effective solution for our clients and is particularly effective in urban areas, as you can reduce your traffic disruption, noise and, importantly for all, reduce the time to complete a job.

“We’re a leader in this area. We do many millions of pounds-worth of lining work across the UK, much of it delivered by our reline division. We do some very interesting and challenging asset rehabilitation lining work for the nuclear industry, and other key sectors and companies, and are UK leaders in UV (ultraviolet) lining techniques.”

Lanes is a technological innovator, investing in new equipment, trucks, combination units and robotic CCTV for remote monitoring. It is an industry-leading investor in vehicles and technology, including the latest jet vac recyclers that make its services more sustainable through significant reductions in energy and water use, and pollution creation. It is also developing work management and IT systems to support its engineers in the field, and return useful and accurate information to Lanes’ clients.

This IT investment will remove paperwork burdens and process inefficiencies, and generate the right data and analysis capabilities to make the best business decisions for Lanes and the client, and in turn deliver the best service for end-use customers.

For example, the company’s Field Viewer app takes about 2.2 million images a year on the Thames Water contract alone. Ashby said: “The client finds the system we’ve developed very useful for diagnosing customer and asset problems. When dealing with any customer experience, getting data back from the field is key to making the right investment decisions. And we’re able to supply a lot of ‘big data’ information quickly and accurately to Thames Water through this app.”

New horizons

It is a positive time for Lanes Group as it continues its expansion. Ashby identified excellent opportunities in the coming years for the company to excel in new areas and lead the way in a competitive industry.

He concluded: “I want our service to be an industry benchmark both from a customer and safety perspective. We’re coming up to AMP6 (a five-year Asset Management Programme for UK water companies) in 2015, and I’m hoping there’s opportunities there for us to grasp.

“It’s an exciting time for us with new horizons. I believe what we’re doing with Thames Water is pushing the boundaries in terms of delivering on the wastewater network. I’m hoping we can have similar success with other utilities, delivering sizeable contracts like this.

“We’ve got great coverage nationwide. I think the split of wholesale and retail in the water utility market will open up some very interesting avenues that didn’t exist previously. We will be in a very challenging environment, competing with people who we’ve not necessarily, competed with before. The upcoming changes in the water industry provide some risk, but I see it as a great opportunity for Lanes Group to add to its business.”