MANN+HUMMEL: smart filter technology

“There are a lot of challenges but with that come a lot of potential rewards. This is a great opportunity for me to make a real difference and apply the knowledge I have picked up through my career. The team is in place and the lights are on, but it is too early to suggest the job is done and that the rewards are there just yet.

“The economy and industry of today are embracing technology at a rapid pace, and we have to be ready to bring technology into our industry where it makes sense to do so. How do we use electronics and software and blend it with our current knowledge on filtration, knowledge which spreads right around the world? That is the question we are always asking ourselves.”

The lab officially opened on July 11 in the Fusionopolis Tower in One North, the heart of Singapore’s burgeoning start-up community. It marks an era where digital innovation very much sits alongside MANN+HUMMEL’s foundational set of values by which it operates, known as FILTER (Focus, Integrity, Leadership, Teamwork, Excellence and Respect).

With the FILTER values already entrenched across the multinational, multifaceted business, it is Payen’s job to communicate the digital innovation ethos that will be harnessed by the Singapore lab, bringing together all parts of the business to embark on an IoT journey.

“One of the main challenges I have been working on is communicating what we are doing in the lab with the many business units in MANN+HUMMEL,” he explains. “We need to create a network of people from inside to company who understand how the lab can drive forward their own parts of the business.

We have a very strong support base in the form of our top management in the company – our Group Vice President Technology,our CEO, and the chairman of the supervisory board are right behind us and helping the project to create momentum. The main priority for us is to understand the needs of our business units, which we treat almost as our own customers, and then to understand what their customers need. However, we don’t lose sight of the fact that there is a balance to be struck in terms of executing our own IoT vision, while at the same time being pragmatic and designing what our customer wants.”

Next level

Payen already has 30 projects in the pipeline, with 10 being actively worked on by the lab team, currently made up of five to 10 locally-recruited technology experts.

The lab’s work in digitisation will impact the business and filtration industry in three major ways: how filters are made; how filters are sold and how filters are used by customers and consumers. “IoT encompasses a very broad range of possibilities, and this means we must be flexible with the work done in the lab,” Payen adds. “This will of course depend on the customer, what their demands are and how we can enhance their value chain.”

One area of focus for the MANN+HUMMEL lab at the moment revolves around maintenance and filter replacement. Information and data farmed through IoT and displayed to customers through connected devices will be able to inform users when filters are likely to need replacing. Payen also revealed that the lab team is looking at smart solutions for the air filtration sector, where the company provides products for automotive and construction partners. In time the lab will become a showcasing facility for MANN+HUMMEL, demonstrating to existing and potential clients what the firm has to offer away from conventional filters and parts.

As the team expands, it will the base of expertise from which MANN+HUMMEL can draw upon. The company already has partnerships with universities in South East Asia, Germany and the USA, and will be interacting much more with disruptive start-ups and IoT specialists in the near future.

With 30 projects already on the table, the temptation to press full steam ahead must be there, though Payen exercises sensible caution at this early stage.

“We have an agreed plan of direction with the Head of Technology for the coming months, and it is important to stay focused and understand that the mission of the lab will change over time. Today, we do not have a dedicated portfolio of digital products – over time this will be developed and there will be a need for a team to manage this new portfolio. The lab may have a role to play in this.

“It is important to stay focused in the near future and not to grow too fast – we must get it right to maintain our leading position in the industry. In two years’ time I want all parts of the organisation to be on a digital roadmap or path.”