McDermott: leading the way in the LNG market

Founded just short of 100 years ago, global engineering, procurement, construction and installation giant McDermott is no stranger to evolving with the times. As global energy markets shift away from coal, McDermott is truly capitalising on its longstanding liquified natural gas (LNG) expertise.

Mark Lowman, Vice President for Projects and Operations for the company’s Asia Pacific (APAC) operations, believes McDermott adds great value to the market.

“McDermott is one of the most experienced engineering and construction firms in the industry,” Lowman said. “We’ve been serving the LNG market for quite a few years; we built the first LNG regasification import terminal in the United States. Over the years, we’ve developed our processes and technologies with the goal of benefitting our customers. These include: new methods of liquefaction, tank installation, BTU (British thermal unit) reduction, and other proprietary processes.”

In APAC, where demand for LNG is spiking across its multifarious territories, innovative projects are front of mind.

“Global demand is on the rise, with countries like China switching from coal to natural gas, and India following suit along with other countries. For contractors such as McDermott, that’s obviously good for business, but we have to meet that demand and advance our technologies to be able to offer our customers a cost-effective solution that brings gas to the market quickly,” Lowman said. “With 60 years’ experience in the sector, we think our expertise gives us an edge and makes us a leader in LNG. But what’s great about this is that LNG offers natural and clean energy; it’s an abundant bridge fuel to more renewable energy sources. Most importantly, the key differentiator for McDermott is that we can perform an entire LNG project from start to finish, from site selection concept right through to the tank.”

In addition, Lowman says that McDermott’s strategy is keenly defined by the company’s close collaboration with customers, particularly in terms of environmental action and enhanced sustainability. “The customer will have constraints around what they can develop and we, in turn, inherit those constraints,” Lowman said. “In terms of increased sustainability, along with the work we conduct with customers, we are also working on a number of initiatives.”