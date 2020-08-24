Being global also helps as Alex explains, “Our strategy is based on working only with customers that share our values and with whom we can work on a repeat-order, collaborative basis. We also focus only on the growth markets in those regions where the investment plans are visible and underpinned by long-term economic and regulatory needs. There are of course, parts of the world that are at a different level of development in certain sectors. For example, in the UK, our markets in the nuclear and waste to energy sectors are particularly buoyant. We see a great opportunity to take the knowledge and lessons learnt from working on the projects here and applying them to the overseas markets that are looking to develop the next generation of facilities in these sectors. Another advantage of being global is that we can allocate the technical resources and expertise necessary to meet our client’s specific needs, wherever they are in the world”.

Because of the global markets M+W Group operates in, one of the key challenges facing the company is selecting which are the best opportunities to pursue. Alex states “The last thing we are trying to be is all things to all men in all places. Delivering on our promises is key to our future success and it is essential that we do not dilute our approach. We are therefore extremely thorough in our selection process of the projects to become involved in.”

An example of the success that M+W Group’s focused approach has had is the company’s recent appointment to deliver major programmes of work in the nuclear sector both in the UK and in Finland. The company is on course to undertake over £100 million of work in the sector from a virtual standing start just a few years ago. A key element in securing these contracts was demonstrating the strength of M+W Group’s engineering capability, technology integration expertise as well as the company’s leadership in lean construction. The company now has the opportunity to challenge the existing providers of construction services with new thinking, new techniques and a fresh attitude to set a new benchmark.

Another area that the company sees as key to the successful project delivery is the implementation of lessons learnt from other industries and experience from elsewhere around the world. Alex explains, “many of the techniques and disciplines involved in designing and constructing a multi-billion dollar semi-conductor production facility, on-time and on budget, are relevant, for example, to the delivery of the major energy projects. Often, the complexity and scale are directly comparable. The best companies – the learning organisations - strive relentlessly to improve their performance. M+W Group is determined to be a leader in each of the sectors we operate in”.

Future focus

For M+W Group, the trends of increasing global population and urbanisation alongside changing patterns of consumption are driving demand in areas that play to the company’s strengths. Alex states, “By focusing only on high-tech sectors and investing in equipping our people with the latest technology and training they need to be leaders in their fields, our aim is that M+W Group is the trusted partner of choice. Whether that’s for a new and more sustainable source of energy; or for a state-of-the-art production facility to produce the most advanced products we want; or for a research laboratory that will enable the next breakthrough in medical science.”

Alex explains “Because of the long-term potential of the markets we operate in, our focus will remain on serving our clients in our core sectors. We also see compelling opportunities to expand geographically. To cite just one example, we believe there is significant potential to offer renewable energy and waste management solutions in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. With this in mind, we are developing our plans for the next phase of our growth, using the experience and expertise we have developed in places like the UK, and applying it to new international markets”.

For over a hundred years M+W Group has grown to become established as a major global engineering and construction company. What, then, is next for the company? “Over the next five years M+W Group will deliver many of the world’s largest and most technically challenging projects working in some of the most dynamic industry sectors. The achievements of the people at M+W Group since we were first established are incredible. However, I think the next phase of our development is going to be the most exciting yet”.