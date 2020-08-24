As part of Newfoundland Power’s overall strategy to address its growing customer base, the utility has implemented new technology to not only enhance customer service, but also to improve productivity and efficiency.

One advancement in technology is thermal imaging, which allows the Company to isolate issues and identify weaknesses in the system faster and more efficiently.

“Although the technology has been available for a while, thermal imaging is now more user-friendly so we started using it to inspect our lines,” explains Smith. “When electricity or currents passing through a wire or other electrical equipment generates excessive heat, it usually indicates that there is an issue with the equipment or with a connection.”

The Company is also increasing its use of Automated Meter Reading (AMR) technology. In the past, an employee would physically have to visit each house or business to read the power meter and record data. AMR gives employees the ability to retrieve data from a distance. Essentially, employees can drive down a street and remotely capture data for each power meter in the neighbourhood within 2-3 km without leaving their vehicle.

To enhance productivity and efficiency, Newfoundland Power has implemented an electronic dispatching system to organize and prioritize work requests.

“For the last 2-3 years we’ve installed computers in all of our service vehicles along with the implementation of our electronic dispatching system. Customer information and work requests are organized using different algorithms and software to determine the priorities and effectively dispatch work to crews electronically,” says Smith. “As the day goes by employees can open and close jobs as the work gets completed. It helps us work more efficiently to dispatch work to our crews and therefore respond more quickly to our customers.”

FUTURE PROJECTS

Newfoundland Power is working to expand its transformers capacity and plans to invest and install 12 more power transformers over the next five years.

“In 2003, 20 percent of our power transformers had reached 80 percent or more of their capacity,” explains Smith. “Today, 40 percent of our transformers are at 80 percent or more capacity. We have in our budget to install an additional 12 power transformers across our service territory over the next five years to address this issue.”