“One of the reasons we’re really known as an innovative company is that we tend to anticipate customers’ needs before they’re asking for it,” says Themig. “We don’t sit and analyze our competitors at any length, because if you’re just watching your competitors you tend to be a follower instead of a leader. Our goal and objective is to intimately know our customers so that we are able to respond when they have technology needs, and really to anticipate their needs.”

Packers Plus applies this focus on forward-thinking innovation not just to the products it manufactures, but also to its shop floor processes, from manufacturing improvements to full traceability through state-of-the-art ERP software. Even in 2009 when the industry was in a downturn, Packers Plus was preparing to the future, investing in robotics and automation to enhance its manufacturing capabilities for when the industry recovered. “This allowed us to lead the industry into hydraulic fracturing of shales and the open hole technology area once we came out of that downturn—it really was a boon for us,” says Leggott.

A forward thinking culture

Such a business model requires a lot of calculated thinking, but that kind of consideration is second nature to Packers Plus.

“It’s really ingrained in our culture—it’s a very entrepreneurial mindset,” says Themig. “Our view is that the world moves pretty fast—for us to remain leaders in innovation in the industry, and to maintain that reputation, we have to be able to anticipate the needs of the industry, engineering in a fraction of the time compared to our big competitors, and we have to be able to work in conjunction with our customers.”

By succeeding in those goals, the company culture of Packers Plus has played a vital role in propelling the company toward success. “It’s really given us a unique reputation in the industry,” says Themig. “That’s a massive accomplishment for a company been in business for just over 14 years.”

The necessity of quality

The tagline for Packers Plus is simple: “do it once, and do it right.” This could be a strong mantra for myriad businesses in any given field. But for an operation like Packers Plus, operating in the particular parameters of oil and gas, it’s especially critical.

“The reason that’s important is that the technologies we’re talking about are run to the bottom of well bores,” says Packers Plus COO Ian Bryant. “It’s a bit like a space rocket—if you have a faulty component you generally can’t get up there to fix it, and once our equipment is run to the bottom of a hole, it’s very rare that we’re going to pull it out again. That’s why it has to function right the first time, and that’s why we’ve been so passionate in our discussion of quality. If it doesn’t work when it’s down there, that’s a problem.”

As Bryant explains, the importance of attention to traceability and quality within its innovation at Packers Plus—and the peace of mind this gives to clients—is clear. “The value proposition for our customers is that all this excellence in manufacturing gives them reliability and repeatability, when our tools get to the bottom of a hole and have to work right the first time.”

Always looking ahead

“I’ve always been told throughout my career you’ve got quality, you’ve got deliverability, and you’ve got cost effectiveness but only ever have two of those three—you can never get all three,” says Leggott. “We don’t believe that, and as a matter of fact we’ve disproved that statement. We continually provide highest quality at the best delivery that’s also very cost effective. But we realize that, if we just stay where we’re at, that won’t be the case forever.”

This understanding keeps Packers Plus driving always toward new efficiencies and new innovations that will help move the industry forward. “So we continually look at our processes to make sure that we stay at that level and lead the industry into the next level,” says Leggott. “It’s just something that we don’t stop doing. It’s ingrained in our psyche here: if we’re standing still we’re going backward. So we will continue to move ahead in what we do.”