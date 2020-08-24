"If you can fix a pipe, you can fix a pipe, whether it's water or sewage," Good said. "It doesn't matter if it's a water main or a sewer main, so we merged everyone together."

That simple idea has a large impact for PWSA. Another is the separation of PWSA property and employees into above-ground and underground assets.

"This also will improve the repair process and shorten the repair times," Good said. "We'll know faster if we need a water truck driver or we need a water pipeman, for example."

Good is also trying to do away with regular laborers, instead opting for job placement opportunities in higher areas of the department and providing a clearer path up the career ladder.

"It gives them a pay bump and it gives us more flexibility because now they have the ability and the endorsements to do more," he said. "So it benefits both ends."

The Greener Future

These days it's difficult to discuss the environment or climate without some sort of call to action. But regardless of the stance one takes on climate change, it simply makes good sense for a water authority that relies on finite resources to do whatever it can to conserve and protect.

That line of thought led to PWSA's introduction of a series of green charrettes— forums with the foremost experts in green water and sewage technology discussing major issues means of making improvements.

"We invited industry experts from not only across the region, but some international experts as well, to get everyone's heads together and figure out, 'What are our wet weather issues?' 'What is green infrastructure?' 'How can we work together to change municipal court codes and to install green infrastructure while encouraging green infrastructure on private property whenever feasible?'" Good said.

The meetings were a huge hit. Representatives from the Department of Transportation, Public Works, the Department of Health and a range of local advocacy groups, architects, engineers and builders were given a chance for their voices to be heard.

The key takeaway from these meetings? That they needed to happen more often. So immense was the benefit of open communication that had previously been lacking that PWSA moved to form the Green Infrastructure Technical Advisory Committee (GITAC).

The GITAC is made up of officials who have been present since the first charrette. Meeting once per month, this board highlights key areas that PWSA can make improvements in the realm of clean tech.

"They work specifically on how PWSA can do more with green infrastructure. We don't have control over private property, but we certainly can include best practices and recommendations in our developers manual," Good said "There are all sorts of hurdles to green infrastructure that are not unique to Pittsburgh."

So in a nutshell, GITAC's main task is to learn from examples from around the world so that PWSA can come to the forefront as a green infrastructure innovator, rather than having to play catch up.

Better Service for Pittsburgh

While some questioned the wisdom in allowing a private organization control over a public entity, the efforts of Good and Veolia have been a runaway success. In fact, so successful was Good at managing the Authority that in May of this year, he was hired as the permanent executive director of PWSA.

"We are happy to have Jim's continued experience and leadership as a permanent part of the Authority," Chairman Alex Thomson said in a news release. "He has played an important role in the changes at PWSA over the last three years."

While Good's vision and business acumen proved indispensable in the turnaround at PWSA, he emphasized that it was very much a team effort, with everyone at PWSA wanting what was best for not only the Authority, but Pittsburgh— a city with a chance to once again serve as a beacon for not only the country, but the world.

"Pittsburgh is uniquely poised for large-scale, innovative changes in the next few years," he said. "I love this city and it is an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to continue working at the PWSA."