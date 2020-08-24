Qatar Cool: A world leader in sustainable district energy

Qatar Cool currently operates two major districts, including the world's largest district cooling plant at The Pearl-Qatar, a man-made island in Doha. A fourth cooling plant is under commissioning in the West Bay district of the city, which is being built to LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certifications. Once completed, it will have a cooling capacity of 40,000 tonnes of refrigeration and, in contrast to the other cooling plants in West Bay, will use reverse osmosis.

As a whole, Al Jaidah says Qatar Cool is "one of the five largest district cooling companies in the world. With that comes a lot of responsibility with making sure that we have the best standards, and the best trademarks in place, because we're a leader of the pack."

He explains that the biggest challenge is not having benchmarks for comparison. "There's nobody out there that is doing what we're doing to learn from. With that there's a lot of trial and error, and a lot of learning over time, what to do and what not do to, because not only are we one of the biggest, but we've probably got one of the most complex grids of any district cooling facility out there."

To address this, Qatar Cool uses consultants to ensure that tariffs, costs and energy efficiency are in line with those of its competitors. "That's how we gauge ourselves," Al Jaidah says.

The other challenge is operating in a new, unregulated market, which gives rise to misconceptions on the part of the public. "People perceive that we're taking advantage of our position and our size. We're not because we're continuously benchmarking ourselves and our tariffs against the other players in the region. If regulations were put in place, I think that would settle minds about the industry, especially the tariffs perspective."

Working with Tarsheed, a national programme that promotes efficient use of energy and water, has helped with this. Tarsheed works with government agencies to promote district cooling, and Qatar Cool has a MoU with the organisation, in addition to a Tarsheed award for energy conservation. There are also key partnerships with Tabreed, a fellow district cooling company, and a number of academic and energy institutions that can assist with technical issues.

Social responsibility is another important part of the company's culture. It runs annual events such as Conservation Week and Water Week with Tarsheed, Earth Day with local schools, and school awareness activities on the theme of energy conservation. Last year it won the CSR Leadership Award from Qatar University.

New technology already plays a huge role in all of Qatar Cool's processes, as everything is digitised, from controlling the water flow to chemical balancing. In the near future, it is looking further into the advantages that implementing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning can bring to district cooling.

There's certainly plenty of development ahead. The country is undergoing dramatic construction because of the upcoming World Cup in 2022, with new shopping malls, hotels, train stations, homes and restaurants springing up. These present myriad new opportunities for Qatar Cool. In the next five years Al Jaidah sees the company expanding not just within Qatar, but potentially beyond its borders too.