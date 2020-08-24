The Region of Peel serves approximately 1.3 million residents and more than 88,000 businesses in Brampton, Caledon and Mississauga. Peel Region has undergone a major transition during the past few decades. Rapid population growth and commercial development has transformed what was primarily a rural area of farms and villages into a dynamic blend of urban, industrial and residential areas. With that in mind, the Region has undergone some major enhancements, the latest project, the Hanlan Water Project being the largest to date.

The Hanlan Water Project is costing in the range of $480 million and is the most extensive water main initiative the Region of Peel has ever designed and constructed. The build includes the installation of a 2.4 m diameter Hanlan feeder main and a 1.5 m Mississauga City Centre sub-transmission water main.

The feedermain will run approximately 14.5 km from the Lakeview Water Treatment Plant on Lake Ontario to the Hanlan Reservoir and Pumping Station at Tomken Road and Britannia Road East. The sub-transmission main will run approximately 6 km from the Hanlan Reservoir and Pumping Station to the intersection of Cawthra Road and Burnhamthorpe Road.

Construction began in 2011 and is scheduled to be completed by late 2016.

A focus on tech and innovation

One of the major focuses of the build is its innovative and forward thinking nature. The Region of Peel is working closely with Pure Technologies – a local vendor based in Ontario – to install a fiber optic cable through the pipeline to help detect leakages and manage maintenance. “In the future, the technology will enable us to pinpoint leaks not only within our own system, but also within adjacent systems so we will be aware of any potential threat to our pipeline,” says Project Director, Anthony Parente.