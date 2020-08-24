SIMEC Energy Australia: Changing the energy game

In Australia, the energy industry is rapidly turning towards greener, more sustainable energy supply solutions, particularly with regard to one of the country’s most abundant resources: the sun. As of March 2019, more than 2mn solar photovoltaic (PV) installations with a combined capacity in excess of 12GW, were operational across the country. This is all as a result of a changing world. Climate change, potentially the greatest existential threat humanity has faced, is emerging as the defining crisis of our time. The world needs to change or face radical consequences. “All facets of society are aware of climate change, with the majority accepting that humankind has played its part in bringing about global warming. The energy sector globally remains a large emitter of greenhouse gasses and everyone from investors to consumers of energy are aware of this. At the same time, energy prices have continued to rise, to a large extent driven by the ageing nature of Australia’s in-situ thermal generation plants,” explains Marc Barrington, CEO of SIMEC Energy Australia.

“Operating a sustainable energy company like SIMEC Energy Australia means we can present solutions to many of these issues by enabling the transition from older – and sometimes less reliable – fossil fuel technologies to clean renewable generation, constructing renewable energy portfolios that deliver lower costs for consumers and finally delivering an environmental outcome for society.” Since 2004, SIMEC Energy Australia (originally ZEN Energy) operated out of Tonsley in South Australia, providing solar PV and storage offerings to residential and commercial customers across the region. Post-Sanjeev Gupta’s majority stake in the business in late 2017, SIMEC Energy expanded into commercial and industrial energy supply nationally with offices in South Australia, Melbourne and Sydney. Barrington has served as CEO since July 2018 and brings the better part of two decades’ experience in the energy sector to the role. Barrington shares his insight into the changing face of the nation’s energy sector, the rising tide of customer centricity and the firm’s new battery and solar farm projects.

As the leader of an agile, challenger-scale renewable energy provider and retailer, Barrington has spent the last year working to improve SIMEC Energy’s ’s internal operations in order to better respond to the challenges of a changing landscape. “One thing that always surprises me in business is, no matter how small a company is, silos always seem to exist,” he notes. “In the past twelve months, we have been able to build a more collaborative and inclusive culture internally, which I believe has delivered – and will continue to deliver – real results for the business, our people and most importantly our customers.”

A New Direction for the Market

The company’s customers, Barrington explains, are set to be a major driving force in the energy sector over the next decade. “Our customers are better informed as to the way in which they use energy now than they ever have been historically,” he says, chalking up increased customer savviness to rising energy costs. Barrington’s experience in the space means he sees this trend as one among many that constantly buffet and buoy the industry. “Whether it’s changing market structures, such as we have witnessed with the disaggregation of the market and the advent of vertical integration; the change in technology and operational efficiencies; the regulatory landscape or even the changing needs of customers and the rise of the ‘prosumer’ – the energy sector has seen it all.”

Certain that SIMEC Energy’s utility-scale renewable offerings are the future of the country’s energy market, Barrington’s generation supply priorities for the company are currently centered around two major projects: the Playford Utility Battery and the Cultana Solar Farm. “Utility-scale renewable energy can deliver prices that are substantially more competitive than the prices of new-entrant thermal generation. When delivered well and structured into an innovative retail energy portfolio, these assets can deliver real savings for customers – particularly when integrated into an active demand-side response programme. Having access to in-house built renewable generation, coupled with the means to firm it, is the foundation of our strategy for our Company,” he explains.