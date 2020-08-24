Sustainability is at the forefront of SCT&E LNG’s new facility

SCT&E LNG has placed an increased emphasis on fulfilling what has been titled the “second wave” of LNG demand, which is predicted to begin in 2023 and rise thereafter. This prediction coincides with the timing of SCT&E LNG’s signed Natural Gas Supply Agreement, negotiated by Michaels, which begins at the commencement of the facility’s operations around 2023 and ensures a 20-year fixed price for the supply of LNG for SCT&E LNG’s customers. This agreement has enhanced the appeal of the facility’s LNG for buyers, creating a competitive advantage for the company and its shareholders. Five confirmed MOUs have been signed to date for a total of 5.7 mtpa of LNG, signifying increased momentum for the SCT&E LNG project.

“The long term, global benefit of our facility is the improved environmental impact it will have in places, such as China and India, where coal is being used as a primary fuel source and resulting in high levels of pollution in the atmosphere,” adds Michaels. “This pollution is causing devastating health consequences for the communities, and natural gas fueled energy will work to greatly improve the air quality of these countries.” Natural gas is known to be twice as clean burning as traditional energy sources, such as oil and coal, and will provide increased benefits through the reduction of pollutants regularly emitted.

A number of key partners have been bought into the project to deliver crucial engineering services and help drive the project forward. Technip has been selected as the Owner’s Engineer for the development and will undertake work relating to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). In addition, Technip has significant experience working with Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APCI), the liquefaction technology provider selected for the SCT&E LNG project, a relationship that will be advantageous in successfully moving the project forward through completion.

Ray remarked, “We selected the world’s number one LNG technology, Air Products and Chemicals. We’ve done that because it’s proven to be the best technology with the lowest cost for producing LNG.” Ray further adds, “for technology, two gas turbine drivers are currently being considered – one by GE Oil and Gas and the other by Siemens.”

The expected demand for clean fuels is predicted to triple within the next 20 years, which will yield a multitude of challenges for both suppliers and consumers. Eric Smith explains, however, “the main challenge presently faced in the global market is getting customers to make the switch from coal to natural gas on a long term basis”.

He adds: “Coal has historically been cheaper than natural gas, but it’s also extremely bad for the environment. What we’re finding is that the carbon tax being considered in many countries around the world is an attempt to equalize the price of coal with other cleaner fuels to encourage those nations to make the switch to fuel sources that will have less of an impact on the environment.”

The company, however, has acknowledged the need to find sustainable solutions that will also benefit the global community while driving the delivery of greener, cleaner energy sources for the world:

“A huge driver for us is the environmental impact the increased use of natural gas will have, which in turn affects society as a whole. People would like to have a cleaner atmosphere because it affects their quality of life, and our project will deliver fuels to these communities that will provide them with their electricity and create a cleaner atmosphere,” concludes Smith.

The long term benefits of the project are evident. “The fact that establishing this facility will make a difference in the lives of so many people around the world is what excites me and the entire team most”, reflected Michaels.

SCT&E LNG are clearly passionate about not only the sustainability and superiority of LNG as an energy source, but also the increased advantages it has over dirtier fossil fuels which the SCT&E LNG development can deliver globally. Strong partnerships will support the delivery and key outcomes, which in turn will effectively support countries in utilizing greener fuel alternatives to provide benefits for the future.