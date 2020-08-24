Armed with this knowledge and experience, Hinks decided to move the company forward in a positive way and by focusing this time on Africa. In 2009, Symbion bid for a project for the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) - a sister organisation to USAID - and they were awarded two large contracts in Tanzania to build 2,000 kilometers of distribution lines and 26 transmission and distribution substations

Once again community outreach was top of the agenda at Symbion. “In Iraq and Afghanistan we distributed toys and clothes, including soccer kits for the kids, to local communities and we had a great relationship with the indigenous population. We decided to mirror this approach in Tanzania,” says Hinks. The company developed its own training school in the region, once again working with Northwest Lineman College. “We selected three Tanzanians who had some basic line training, to travel to Idaho and receive training that enabled them to teach to U.S. standards. They learned about management and how to be trainers, while they translated training manuals and presentations into Swahili. They worked alongside the U.S. training staff of Northwest Lineman College.”

It was while working in Tanzania that Hinks decided he wanted to diversify the business. “Instead of being a contractor that gets paid to build electricity infrastructure, I wanted to develop, design, build and operate it and then sell the electricity we generate and transmit it to the government and in turn to the people,” Hinks says.

In East Africa there is a huge reliance on hydropower, but climate change has driven down rainfall levels. Lower rainfall resulted in power outages across the region, often for up to 18 hours per day. “This has a profound impact on economies, and of course on the living quality of the people,” says Hinks. “ In Tanzania there was a power plant in good condition that was the subject of a dispute. It wasn’t operating and yet people all over the country were suffering. I was determined to take over it and help solve Tanzania’s power problems.”

Looking to the future

In May 2011, Symbion bought the disputed power plant and entered the world of independent power production. Within six months, Symbion owned and operated three power plants in Tanzania, generating 217 megawatts. Hinks chalks that period up as one of his greatest accomplishments.

Building on its success in Tanzania, Symbion started to expand across the continent. In 2013, alongside the Nigerian firm Transcorp and other partners, Symbion participated in an international bidding process to acquire a power plant as part of the Nigerian privatization of the electricity sector. “We bid, we won, and we took the title of being the only U.S. firm to participate in the privatization, and then as part of a consortium, to operate a power plant in Nigeria. When we took the plant operations over it was generating just 160-megawatts; today it is producing 600-megawatts and by the end of the year capacity is expected to reach almost 1,000 megawatts,” says Hinks.

And Symbion shows no sign of slowing down; it was recently awarded a contract in Rwanda to produce electricity from methane gas found at the bottom of Lake Kivu. The company has also taken on a large project in southern Tanzania to build a transmission line and a 600MW power plant to harness huge gas reserves discovered in the region. “The Mtwara project will take gas from the gas fields, convert them into electricity and then dispatch the electricity into the national grid. Once it is completed, the project will supply the entire south of Tanzania and possibly its neighbors with electricity. It is a huge project with an investment value of $1.3 billion U.S. dollars. The largest investment ever by a U.S. company in Tanzania.

Symbion’s portfolio is growing by the day, along with its reputation as a world-class energy and engineering firm. Alongside his ‘day job’ as the CEO at Symbion Power, Hinks is also the Chairman of the Corporate Council on Africa. “I represent the U.S. private sector and their ambitions to invest in Africa. As part of this, I have also been involved in the genesis of the Power Africa initiative, which President Obama launched in July 2013. I work very closely with private-sector businesses, the US government and with local government and local communities to ensure the initiative is a success,” he says. “Power Africa is ground breaking and it will see the United States supporting Africa on a grand scale.”

Hinks is still the powerhouse behind Symbion, driving it forward and seeking new opportunities for the business and for the communities in which it operates. Its point of difference comes not from its power-engineering prowess, but from its local engagement and its dedication to give back in the regions where it works. “Symbion will always be motivated by the desire to help the people in the places it works. Our staff enjoys this as much as I do and it makes what we do so much more enjoyable and interesting.”