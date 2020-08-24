brand
FacebookInstagramLinkedINTwitterYoutubeMedium
About Us|Advertise|Contact
search

Close

 
#Hydrogen#Energy Policy#Green Energy

Test: Endesa

shrishty
|Jun 3|magazine5 min read
|Read in Magazine

In 1972, the company merged with Hidrogalicia and in the following decade it purchased various mining facilities, among which As Pontes (La Coruña) and Andorra (Teruel). Endesa began operation of the thermal plants of As Pontes (La Coruña), Andorra and Escatrón (Teruel and Zaragoza) and Litoral (Almeria), as well as the diesel-fired power plants of Ceuta and Melilla and the Ascó II nuclear power plant in Tarragona.

The Endesa Group was established in 1983 with the acquisition of the shares, which, at the time, the National Institute of Industry (INI) held in the Enher, Gesa, Unelco and Encasur companies. That same year, ERZ joined the Endesa Group.

In 1988, the first public tender offer for Endesa shares was launched. The Spanish government reduced its holding in the company to 75.6 percent.  

Endesa was first listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

In 1991 Endesa acquired 87.6% of Electra de Viesgo, 40% of Fecsa, 33.5% of Sevillana de Electricidad and 24.9% of Nansa.

One year later Endesa purchased 61.9% of Carboex and acquired a stake in Electricidad de Argentina and Yacylec.

Read Our Digital Report

Click Here to Read

Quotables

Endesa was founded on 18 November 1944 and one year later work began on the construction of the Compostilla thermal power plant, which was inaugurated in 1957.

|

In 1993, it acquired 55% of the company Hidroeléctrica de Cataluña (Hecsa) and went on to purchase a stake in the Portuguese company Tejo Energía.

In 1994, a second public tender offer was launched. As a result of this transaction, the Spanish government reduced its stake in Endesa to 66.89%. During the year, Compañía Peruana de Electricidad y Distrilima was established with the participation of Endesa. Endesa also acquired 11.78% of the share capital of Sociedad General de Aguas de Barcelona (Agbar).

In 1995, an agreement was reached between Endesa and Banco Central Hispano and 9.7% of the share capital of the Argentinian electricity distributor Edenor was acquired, together with 7.2% of the second largest mobile telephone operator in Spain, Airtel.

In 1996, Endesa increased its stake in Fecsa y Sevillana de Electricidad to 75%.

In 1997, the consortium led by Endesa was awarded the contract for the second landline telephone operator in Spain, Retevisión. The third public tender offer was also launched for 25% of Endesa's share capital through which Endesa acquired a stake in the Latin American group Enersis.

In 1998, a public offering for 33% of Endesa’s share capital was launched, making it a private company.

 

Most Popular

1
Optimising energy storage and transport with Fujitsu
9 min read
2
EDF sells 50% stake in Brazil wind farms to Omega Geração
3 min read
3
Recab UK and Congatec: Bringing digitisation to oil and gas
13 min read
4
California reveals ‘world’s largest’ battery storage project
4 min read
5
South Korea to invest $46bn in renewable energy by 2030
3 min read

Other Companies

Energydigital

Staatsolie Maatschappij Suriname N.V: Uncovering one of South America’s largest untapped oil reserve

Read Report
Enervest

How Enervest is making solar investment a viable option in Australia

Read Report
Electricidade De Mocambique E P (EDM)

EDM: Offering Mozambique a sustainable energy lifeline

Read Report
Schneider Electric

How Schneider Electric’s digital technology is powering the mines of the future

Read Report
Lilongwe Water Board

Lilongwe Water Board: Utility suppliers with a customer focus

Read Report
Sarawak Energy Berhad

Sarawak Energy Berhad: Fuelling sustainable growth with hydropower

Read Report
Tehran Energy Consultants

Tehran Energy Consultants’ mission to the Iranian oil and gas industry

Read Report
First Solar

First Solar: Delivering solar to Australia en masse

Read Report
Canadian Solar Inc

Canadian Solar Inc: A brighter future for the solar industry

Read Report
Prysmian Group

Prysmian Group: Connecting Australia with more than cables

Read Report
Energydigital

Envac: Removing waste, creating value

Read Report
Energydigital

Proserv: Challenging convention with ingenious simplicity

Read Report
Energydigital

Cadillac Fairview: Becoming Canada's greenest employer

Read Report
Energydigital

Zedi: Persevere and pivot: How an oil and gas technology company can thrive

Read Report
Energydigital

Egyptian Drilling Company: Investing in employee safety

Read Report
Energydigital

Sunseap: Bringing sustainability to Asia

Read Report
Energydigital

Inox Wind: Dominating India’s green energy industry

Read Report
Energydigital

Egyptian Drilling Company: Investing in employee safety

Read Report
Energydigital

Inma Steel: steeling for success

Read Report
Energydigital

VTTI: leading the industry in Fujairah

Read Report

Read the latest issue

Click Here to Read