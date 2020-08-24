Test: Endesa

In 1972, the company merged with Hidrogalicia and in the following decade it purchased various mining facilities, among which As Pontes (La Coruña) and Andorra (Teruel). Endesa began operation of the thermal plants of As Pontes (La Coruña), Andorra and Escatrón (Teruel and Zaragoza) and Litoral (Almeria), as well as the diesel-fired power plants of Ceuta and Melilla and the Ascó II nuclear power plant in Tarragona.

The Endesa Group was established in 1983 with the acquisition of the shares, which, at the time, the National Institute of Industry (INI) held in the Enher, Gesa, Unelco and Encasur companies. That same year, ERZ joined the Endesa Group.

In 1988, the first public tender offer for Endesa shares was launched. The Spanish government reduced its holding in the company to 75.6 percent.

Endesa was first listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

In 1991 Endesa acquired 87.6% of Electra de Viesgo, 40% of Fecsa, 33.5% of Sevillana de Electricidad and 24.9% of Nansa.

One year later Endesa purchased 61.9% of Carboex and acquired a stake in Electricidad de Argentina and Yacylec.