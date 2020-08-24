Test:How Hala Supply Chain Solutions is delivering for customers in the KSA

“We have a transport management system as well as a clearing system, which is integrated so a client can have visibility on where the product is in the supply chain, whether it’s in the warehouse, on a truck, or the port.”

Expansion

With a market-backed plan to enhance its customer offering over the next five years, Hala SCS is poised to capitalise on the diversification of the Saudi economy while doing so sustainably. Over the past decade, the Saudi economy has grown by an average of four percent annually – it is now the 17th largest economy in the world according to recent GDP figures. Spearheading Hala’s growth trajectory is its new, state of the art warehouse in Jeddah. The 36,000 square metre facility houses a number of value added services, including re-works, quality assurance and control, as well as dangerous goods handling capabilities.

“The warehouse is part of our expansion plan and is an element of our integrated supply chain solution that we offer to the trade,” Spaarwater explains. “It’s temperature controlled and has state-of-the-art material handling and equipment to better serve our clients in the surrounding areas of Jeddah, Makkah and Jizan, as well as the industries in Jeddah industrial areas 2 and 3.

“It’s not just an expansion drive - we already have warehouses in Jeddah and Riyadh. It’s really more to improve the quality of our warehousing service from both a cost effectiveness point of view as well as service ability. It is part expansion and part improved quality,” he adds.

Valuing people

In support of both operational excellence and streamlined working, Hala SCS has a sustainable approach to people management that extends from its staff through to its partners. “In our supplier relationships, we try to incorporate collaboration, and that’s been our success story to a large extent, as well as being transparent. The reason for the relationships is to further extend the skills and capacity of the company,” Spaarwater explains.

He adds that Halas’s strategy for talent development begins on day one: “It starts with recruitment, making sure we appoint the right people for the right job, which requires quite an extensive process. It starts with a proper job description and profile.

“In some cases we headhunt, and in others it’s just general employment. We have career paths for staff that perform well. We offer a lot of on-the-job and classroom training - we believe in empowering our people,” he adds. “We have a very strong performance management programme with objective targets that we review on a regular basis in one-on-ones and performance reviews.”

For its efforts to develop local talent, Hala SCS has been endowed with platinum accreditation for Saudisation, an award that not only recognises the depth of its HR policies, but also makes the company well-placed to handle government contracts. With a Saudi workface now exceeding 30 percent, the Hala SCS represents a top performer in the market. “Coming from South Africa I was sensitised to what the old system did wrong,” Spaarwater recounts. “Being aware that local empowerment is important, we are fully committed to the Saudisation programme. We have strong career and succession plans in place.”

With a winning combination of talent, investment, and strategy, Hala SCS is offering a service package to the Saudi market like no other. Committed to full support of the Kingdom’s 2030 vision, the company is going from strength to strength and is likely to continue along its upwards growth trajectory for years to come.