“Rather than targeting the reduction of waste, we can now look at where we can achieve product recovery, and certainly in terms of the recovery of bioplastics from wastewater, we are already at the forefront.”

As well as in the area of energy regeneration, Veolia has also placed increased emphasis on its operational technologies and control systems.

This has resulted in not only the development of its existing OCEAN software but also the ongoing development of a real-time control system called STAR.

Froom continued: “STAR is promoted for use in wastewater treatment plants and can also be used for sewer networks, looking at optimisation of capital investments into these networks and storage systems, coupled with optimisation of the operation of the plants.

“In doing that, we look to achieve both capital investment savings in the network and operational savings in terms of reduced energy costs and chemical consumption.”

One Veolia

Internally developed solutions such as OCEAN have had a successful ripple effect across the entire Veolia organisation, especially in the UK, where they are implemented on a number of wastewater treatment sites, overseeing a series of operational interventions.

One such project in Scotland comprised seven of these interventions including modifications to the inlet works, pumping systems, additional instrumentations and control systems, amounting to approximate savings of £200,000 per annum.

This leveraging of Veolia’s research and development has recently become a more conscious undertaking within the company under its One Veolia strategy which aims to find more integrated and efficient solutions across the areas of operational costs, efficiency savings and energy generation.

“The One Veolia strategic plan was brought about in 2011 to focus on the bringing together of the core areas of the business in a much closer cooperation,” Froom said.

“As the company grows both acquisitionally and organically, it has the potential to spread in its activities. Veolia has recognised that and actively initiated One Veolia to drive those water management, energy and waste market sectors back together.

“I think it’s timely because not only did we want to do that as an organisation but there is more desire and recognition of value in bringing these sectors together for the client as well.”

Added value

As well as this more integrated and collaborative model of business, the innovative software is also playing a big role in appealing to clients in the UK, with three major water companies already expressing interest in STAR software control at present.

This epitomises an ongoing togetherness within the industry which Veolia has been instrumental in contributing to in recent years.

A significant aspect of this has been its support of British Water themselves who have recently made strides in converting the industry to be less capital intensive, with more emphasis placed on operational cost management within the sector.

“It’s a move in the right direction and we will continue to support British Water in their endeavours while continuing to differentiate ourselves in the various markets too,” Froom concluded.

“We do this on two levels: on the quality and performance of our technologies that we’ve developed, and also on the added-value service and offerings we provide as one of the leading players in water and wastewater treatment.

“The company as a whole has been in existence for more than 150 years and throughout that time it’s remained strong due to its ability to adapt and change to the market place.”