Xylem: hope springs eternal

Meanwhile Flygt's Concertor intelligent pump, with an integrated variable speed drive, is designed to save businesses the expense of owning different sized pumps, as well as lower operating costs.

Other Xylem brands include Lowara and Godwin for pumping, WTW for monitor control, Sanitaire and Leopold for filtration and Wedeco for disinfection.

This spread of expertise lets Xylem offer monitoring sensors along with a range of water treatment processes including solid/liquid separation, filtration and non-chemical disinfection using ultraviolet light and ozone. The business has five growth centres – transport, treatment, dewatering, analytics, applied water systems and sensus, which are interconnected to cover every stage of the water cycle.

With the tag line "Let's Solve Water", Xylem devotes its technology, time and talent to advancing the smarter use of water, Athanas says. Interconnectivity and smart networks present significant opportunities to improve water management around the world, with Xylem well-positioned to lead the way.

"A lot of customers are interested in the Internet of Things – the ability for devices and networks to be interconnected," Athanas says. "It lets us build smarts into our products to put more information at our customers' fingertips, helping them make better decisions.

"We recently acquired a company called Sensus to help us move up the technology curve and our aim is to allow our customers to acquire strategic real-time information around their systems so they can optimise their efficiency as well as improve global water management."

While technology is helping Xylem realise its ambitions to improve coordinated water management in the face of growing ecological challenges, Athanas is frustrated at Australia's fragmented approach to water management.

"In Australia, both State and Federal governments need to improve their approach to water management and I think the lack of a well-articulated, consistent water policy is holding us back as a country," he says.

"We talk about carbon trading and we talk about greenhouse gases but we don't talk enough about water and without water there is no life. Yet in this country we still do not have a standardised water policy at the state and Federal level, which is quite disappointing and frustrating."

Australia's lack of a coordinated water policies not only hampers water management efforts, it also creates uncertainty which makes it more difficult for the private sector to invest in the future.

"Just look at what's happening with the Murray-Darling Basin – you've got three governments fighting over the rights to access that water and you've companies who are in three different states uncertain of the future regarding access to that water," Athanas says.

“When you consider how crucial water management is to the future prosperity of this continent, Australia needs to make more of an effort to manage its water wisely."