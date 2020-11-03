The triennial World Energy Congress is the world’s largest and most influential energy event covering all aspects of the energy agenda. Running since 1924, the Congress enables dialogue among Ministers, CEOs, policy-makers and industry practitioners on important developments in the energy sector. A flagship event of the World Energy Council, the Congress offers a unique platform for global energy leaders to explore new energy futures, critical innovation areas, and new strategies. The Congress has been staged in over 20 cities across the world. In 2019, the 24th World Energy Congress will be held in Abu Dhabi under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates from 9-12 September 2019. Under the theme "Energy for Prosperity", the Congress will be a global leadership forum that defines the strategy for a collaborative, sustainable and innovative energy future that enables societal, commercial and community prosperity.