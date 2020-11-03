brand
2nd South Korea Renewable Energy Summit 2020

Apr 21 - Apr 22 | South Korea, 287 Dongho-ro, Jangchung-dong, Jung-gu

About Event

To further push forward the renewable energy development in South Korea and facilitate the collaboration between local and international, Neoventure Corporation is planning the 2nd RE series event in South Korea – 2nd South Korea Renewable Energy Summit 2020 co-located with Solar + ESS and Offshore Wind, which will be scheduled at on 21-22 April 2020 in Grand Ambassador Seoul Associated with Pullman, Seoul, South Korea, the Expo will combine with Large Exhibition, Conference, Project Match-Making Forum creating a one-stop business matching platform for all industry players to share their knowledge and to expand business contacts in South Korea’s rapid growing renewable energy sector.

Location

South Korea, 287 Dongho-ro, Jangchung-dong, Jung-gu

