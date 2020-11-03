brand
5th CWC Kuwait Oil & Gas Summit

Apr 16 - Apr 17 | Kuwait, Al Ta’awun Street

About Event

Held Under the Patronage of Kuwait's Ministry of Oil & Officially Endorsed by KPC

New Energy Era: Transformation, Diversification and Integration

The most established strategic oil & gas event in the country, the 5th Kuwait Oil & Gas Summit, is held under the Patronage of H.E. Bakheet Al-Rashidi, Minister of Oil, Kuwait & Officially Endorsed by KPC.

Designed and led by the industry itself (the Advisory Committee comprising CEOs from K-companies, IOCs and private sector representatives). The 5th Kuwait Oil & Gas Summit is pushing the industry forward and challenging the status quo by encouraging open and frank dialogue – put your questions to the Ministry by registering today.

Location

Kuwait, Al Ta’awun Street

View Map

