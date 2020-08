ASEAN Sustainable Week (ASE) is ASEAN’s Largest and Most Comprehensive International Exhibition & Conference on Renewable Energy, Energy Efficiency & Environmental Technology. With almost 30 years of experience in the industry and success in delivering business opportunities, ASE 2018 is considered a ‘must-exhibit’ event for companies to showcase their technology and equipment to decision-makers and buyers from a wide variety of industries.

A combination of 4 events: RENEWABLE ENERGY, ENERGY EFFICIENCY EXPO, ENTECH POLLUTEC ASIA and ELECTRIC VEHICLE ASIA.

and Over 1,500 major brands from 35 countries.

12 Large International Pavilions from Asia, Europe and USA

27,000 Trade visitors from 45 countries.

REA Conference 2018 - International Renewable Energy Asia Conference #14 covering topics such as smart-cities and how technology contributes to advancing the future of ASEAN Energy

IEVTEC 2018 - International Electric Vehicle Technology Conference #3 will be attended by EV researchers and policy-makers who will share their collective know-how to move forward in the industry.

EPPO ASEAN Energy Forum 2018 hosted by the Energy Policy and Planning Office, Ministry of Energy will be attended by ASEAN policy-makers who will focus on government energy policies and related business.

Over 80 special Seminars and Workshops related to environmental technology, water & wastewater and the latest boiler technology.