Asia Clean Energy Summit 2018

Oct 31 - Nov 2 | Singapore, 1 Bayfront Ave

About Event

Asia Clean Energy Summit (ACES) is Asia’s leading event focusing on clean energy technology, policy and finance supported by leading government agencies, research institutes and industry in Singapore. ACES provide a common platform for regional thought leaders in both the public and private sector to collaborate on critical issues and opportunities in harnessing clean energy for the future. As the regional platform to share and co-create innovative clean energy solutions, ACES supports the vision to be a clean energy hub for Asia. The Asia Clean Energy Summit 2018 is part of the Singapore International Energy Week 2018.

Location

Singapore, 1 Bayfront Ave

