Chad Petroleum, Energy & Mining Summit 2018

Apr 11 - Apr 13 | Chad, undefined

About Event

Chad Petroleum, Energy & Mining Summit, taking place from the 11th until the 13th of April 2018 in Chad, is the first official event organised exclusively in Chad under the Auspices of the Chadian Government and the full endorsement of the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy of Chad and Ministry of Mines, Geology and Quarries. The Summit's main focus is on the recent developments that take place in the Chadian petroleum, mining and energy industries.

Chad has taken huge steps in the petroleum industry since 2011, but innovation in Chad is not only limited in fossil fuels, as there is great potential in the production and exports of mineral commodities, such as gold, silver and uranium. Furthermore, Chad is planning to tap in its vast potential of renewable energy, such as solar energy, and is looking for operators and service companies to collaborate with.

