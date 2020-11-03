CS4CA World: Virtual Cyber Security Conference

On June 30th, Cyber Security for Critical Assets World Summit will bring together senior security leaders from 76+ countries worldwide, in a collaborative effort to safeguard their critical assets and infrastructure.

According to the Global State of Industrial Cyber Security, 28% of security leaders expect to see a successful cyber attack carried out on their countries infrastructure within the next 2 years, with a further 13% anticipating a successful attack before the end of 2020.

With this in mind, the CS4CA World agenda is designed to revive, restore and re-connect the critical infrastructure community worldwide. The unique, 24-hour online event, will follow the movement of the sun - starting with expert speakers in the APAC region and transitioning throughout MENA, Europe, LatAm and USA.

Around 50 thought leaders, representing IT and OT security arms of major organisations across the World’s Oil & Gas, Energy, Utility, Power, Water, Chemical & Mining industries, will deliver 4 hours of content in each region.

Speakers will host a series of interactive panel debates as well as participating in live Q&A’s and presenting case studies to spark discussions around: IT-OT Integration, Risk Management for Critical Systems, ICS/SCADA Security, and more.

The line-up includes:

- Michael Jacobs, Principal ICS Security Architect at Saudi Aramco (MENA)

- Yosi Shavit, Head of ICS Cyber Security at Ministry of Environmental Protection (EUR)

- Jude Orazulike, IT Audit Project Leader at LafargeHolcim (EUR)

- Marco Antonio Cabrera Ovando, CISO at GeoPark (LatAm)

- Sanju Misra, CISO at The Linde Group (USA)

- Pedro Serrano, CISO at Grand River Dam Authority (USA)

- Dan Wittig, CISO at Louisiana Pacific Corp (USA)

Attendees can also connect with cyber security innovators in the virtual exhibition hall. They can ask questions, compare solutions and download content from CS4CA World - all for up to 30 days after the event!

