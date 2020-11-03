brand
CWC World LNG & Gas Series: Asia Pacific Summit

Sep 19 - May 22 | Republic of Singapore, 10 Scotts Road

About Event

Now in its ninth year, the most established and highly-regarded LNG Summit in Asia Pacific – CWC’s World LNG & Gas Series: Asia Pacific Summit returns to Singapore. Bringing together the key LNG buyers and sellers from across the globe, the Summit provides the perfect platform to network, meet contacts, nurture partnerships and do deals with leading decision makers. With a global representation from across the value chain, the Summit allows you to align your strategy in a global context while keeping you up to date with the latest industry developments and client strategies.

Location

Republic of Singapore, 10 Scotts Road

