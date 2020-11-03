Cyber Security for Critical Assets European Summit (CS4CA) [VIRTUAL]

The 7th annual Cyber Security for Critical Assets Summit is set in a hyperconnected world where the drive of the 4th industrial revolution continues to accelerate forward. As a result, organisations are digitally transforming their operations and processes, increasing business risks and presenting new opportunities for attackers to penetrate critical assets and infrastructure.

COVID-19 also presents new challenges for cyber security leaders across the globe. Attackers are exploiting unprecedented levels of uncertainty, change in circumstances and shifts in processes, increasing both the likelihood and impact of cyber-attacks across a number of critical industry verticals including: Energy, Oil & Gas, Utilities, Power, Chemical, Water & Healthcare.

Now more than ever, the skills, techniques and processes for securing both digital and physical assets must evolve quickly in order to continue to safeguard critical assets and infrastructure. With this in mind, CS4CA Europe brings together 150+ cyber security leaders for 2-days of in-depth knowledge exchange, strategy planning and insight building online over 6th & 7th October.

With senior representation from both IT & OT security environments, the dynamic double-stream agenda allows delegates to hone in on their specialist areas of interest, as well as plenary sessions that bind both groups of professionals. Expect to be inspired, educated and energised, with new ideas to take-away and try in your organisation as part of this forward-thinking agenda.

Key themes include:

Steps to ensuring business continuity during the COVID-19 pandemic

Transforming your cyber security strategy to keep up with Industry 4.0

Cyber security in the 5G era

Modelling an OT SOC

Incident response and disaster recovery for critical systems

Addressing the human element of cyber security

Designing, operating and managing risks to ICS and their assets

Governance in OT environments

Speakers include CISOs, VPs, Heads of IT & OT Security at: Maersk, Ofgem, Iberdola, NATS, Ansaldo Energia and more.

