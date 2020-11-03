The 2017 edition of Electricx will be one of the largest in the 27-year history of the power exhibition. With the growth to cover more than 15000 sqm, the event will be a truly international gathering of more than 10000 power distributors and retailers, consultants, government representatives, electrical engineers and purchasers from Egypt.

Demand for electricity is growing rapidly in Egypt at an estimated additional 1,500 to 2,000 MW per year due to rapid urbanization and economic growth. It was also announced that Egypt is the largest importer of gensets in Africa – 58.6 million units annually and 30GW of capacity is now planned to be installed in every year until 2020.

Exhibition profile:

Power generation, transmission and distribution

Electrical installations, cabling, wiring and lighting

Automation, testing, calibration and instrumentation

Renewable energy, smart cities, micro grid and smart grid

Energy storage systems (ESS)

INTRODUCED IN 2016: LED products

Visitor profile includes:

Distributor/Agent of Products & Services

Manufacturing

Contracting/Installation

Energy Supply

Transmission & Distribution

Consultancy

Project Management

Retail

Facilities Management

Utilities/Municipalities

Real Estate/Community Development

Research & Development

The event is co-located with Solar-Tec, a solar focussed exhibition.