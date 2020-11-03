brand
FacebookInstagramLinkedINTwitterYoutubeMedium
About Us|Advertise|Contact
search

Close

 

Future Resource Expo

Sep 12 - Sep 13 | United Kingdom, North Ave, Marston Green

About Event

Over 20,000 businesses will attend the UK’s largest sustainable, renewable and alternative energy & water event on the 12 th & 13 th September 2018, boasting an incredible line-up of exhibiting suppliers, 500 inspirational seminars from world-class speakers and interactive masterclasses.

What’s more, your FREE ticket for Future Resource will also get you into the neighbouring RWM - Europe’s leading event for businesses operating within the recycling and waste management sectors – Contamination Series; The UK's leading event for contamination professionals to find innovative solutions and technology – Flood Expo; The World's Biggest Flood Prevention Exhibition & Conference – and Marine & Coastal Civil Engineering; the UK's largest exhibition and conference dedicated to showcasing the latest equipment and solutions for marine, coastal and other challenging civil engineering projects with unique landscape features.

For more information on the show and to grab your free ticket , go to Future Resource Expo now!

Event logo

Location

United Kingdom, North Ave, Marston Green

View Map

More Events

Cyber Security for Critical Assets European Summit (CS4CA) [VIRTUAL]

Tue, Oct 6 2020

Virtual
View Event

2nd Vietnam Solar Expo 2020

Tue, Nov 3 2020

VIETNAM, Trung Tâm Hội Nghị Quốc Gia Việt Nam
View Event

Read the latest issue

Click Here to Read