Date: October 28 - 29, 2015

Location: Madrid, Spain

Over 250 delegates are poised to attend the 5th annual KPMG Global Power & Utilities Conference in Madrid, Spain, in October 2015. These like-minded professionals represent both the global spectrum of the industry, as executives, developers and producers will mingle with researchers, innovators and investors from more than 40 countries around the world, all coming together for a two-day event focused on current issues and future plans for the energy sector.