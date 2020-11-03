ISES Solar World Congress 2015

Date November 8-12, 2015
Location Daegu, Korea
Connecting industry industry experts, analysts and innovators with executives, key-decision makers and energy-enthusiasts, the International Solar Energy Society (ISES) Solar World Congress (SWC) is an internationally-recognized, comprehensive event helping to shape the future of energy from a global platform. Founded in 1954, the biennial SWC has successfully navigated the (often turbulent) industry and maintained its position on the list of "must-attend" events for 60 years.
Hosted by the Korean Solar Energy Society, the theme of this year's event is Achieving the Renewable Energy Transformation and will focus on trends, innovations, technological advancements, global policies, developments and market forecasts.
Specific topics will include:
As an organization, ISES is also committed to promoting and supporting CSR initiatives such as gender equality and community involvement; as a result, these themes are peppered throughout the event as well.
The program includes a variety of presentations, workshops, keynote speakers and discussion forums in addition to social and networking activities.
Visit www.swc2015.org to reserve your space today.
Date & Time
Location
Tue, Oct 6 2020