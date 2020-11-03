ISES Solar World Congress 2015

Date November 8-12, 2015

Location Daegu, Korea

Connecting industry industry experts, analysts and innovators with executives, key-decision makers and energy-enthusiasts, the International Solar Energy Society (ISES) Solar World Congress (SWC) is an internationally-recognized, comprehensive event helping to shape the future of energy from a global platform. Founded in 1954, the biennial SWC has successfully navigated the (often turbulent) industry and maintained its position on the list of "must-attend" events for 60 years.

"The ISES Solar World Congress embodies the spirit of international communication advanced by ISES. The objective of the SWC is to foster and promote communication among the research community, industry and political players." ( www.swc2015.org

Hosted by the Korean Solar Energy Society, the theme of this year's event is Achieving the Renewable Energy Transformation and will focus on trends, innovations, technological advancements, global policies, developments and market forecasts.

Specific topics will include:

Solar Buildings and Architecture

Resource Assessment and Energy Meteorology

Renewable Electricity Technologies

Solar Heating and Cooling: Fundamentals & Applications

Solar Energy and Society

Energy Storage

Renewable Energy Grid Integration & Distribution

Off-Grid & Rural Energy Access

Clean Transportation Technologies & Strategies

As an organization, ISES is also committed to promoting and supporting CSR initiatives such as gender equality and community involvement; as a result, these themes are peppered throughout the event as well.

The program includes a variety of presentations, workshops, keynote speakers and discussion forums in addition to social and networking activities.

