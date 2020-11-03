Middle East Electricity 2018

Hosted by the UAE Ministry of Energy and based in Dubai, Middle East Electricity is the region’s leading international trade event for the power industry, with dedicated sections product sectors for power generation, transmission & distribution, lighting and solar at the co-located Solar Middle East exhibition. The event serves as the region’s (global) focal point for the power industry in the region, allowing visitor and exhibitors to conduct business, exchange ideas and network at the highest level.

Each year Middle East Electricity welcomes more than 1,500 international exhibiting companies and over 21,000 senior level industry decision makers from 130 countries across the MEA region and the rest of the world.

The event serves as the world’s leading platform for the power industry to come together, conduct business, share ideas and network at the highest level. Middle East Electricity drives innovation in the international industry by providing a forum for the world’s thought leaders, government policy makers, academics and senior executives to meet and discuss the latest issues and challenges faced by the power sector.

Visitor profile includes: Distributor/Agent of Products & Services, Manufacturing, Contracting/Installation, Energy Supply, Transmission & Distribution, Consultancy, Project Management, Retail, Facilities Management, Utilities/Municipalities, Real Estate/Community Development, Research & Development

Exhibitor profile includes: Power Generation, Transmission & Distribution, Installation, Regulators, Energy Utilisation, Renewable Energy, Utility/Government, Nuclear Energy, Manufacturers, Distributors/Agents

Middle East Electricity serves to energize the industry through the expansion of knowledge, playing host to three days of exclusive conferences and workshops. Government ministers, industry experts and thought leaders come together to discuss key topics in the industry - 2017 themes included Applying FIDIC Contracts to the Energy Sector, Energising the Smart City and Megawatt Scale PV Solar Plant Design.

The exhibition also offers a comprehensive programme of professionally accredited Technical Seminars. These free to attend seminars are run by industry experts, providing visitors with the opportunity to learn about innovative products and services in the market and be in the know of the trends moving the power industry forward.

As part of the exhibition’s commitment in supporting the development of the industry, Middle East Electricity features ‘Future Generation’, a competition for undergraduate and postgraduate engineering students in the UAE. The competition invites students to present their ideas for energy efficiency or alternative energy with the hope of winning an award from either a panel of judges or the “People’s Choice Award” as voted for by visitors to the exhibition.