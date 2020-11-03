Middle East Smart Lighting & Energy Summit 2016

Middle East Smart Lighting and Energy Summit 2016, the biggest lighting and energy summit in the Middle East is back for its 5th year. Taking place on 26-27 September at Jumeirah at Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi, the summit provides a forum for over 400 lighting consultants and engineers from electric utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and energy service companies across the Middle East to discuss the advancements in lighting technology, lighting applications, controls and benchmarks.

The 2015 edition of the summit was held under the patronage of Abu Dhabi City Municipality. Over the years, the UAE government has taken great strides in street light modernisation programs that include the installation of LED lights which reduce light pollution, consumes less energy and last much longer.

For more info, please visit http://www.lightingsummit.com/