Mines and Money Asia 2018

Mines and Money is Asia’s largest mining investment conference and exhibition. Now in its 11th year, it has generated millions of dollars in new business, deals and opportunities and helped to finance hundreds of miners.

Over 1,500 global mining leaders and 600 investors from 40 countries will attend this year’s event at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre from 3-6 April 2018 for three and half days of learning, networking and deal making.

The programme will include over 150 speakers covering the favourites including gold, precious and base metals; as well as battery metals that are driving the future of energy; while also looking at the carbon to electron revolution taking place. There will also be a strong focus on Belt and Road and the enormous impact on commodity demand, alongside the lessons that can be learnt following the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Furthermore, the two and a half day exhibition will feature over 80 mining and energy companies who will be showcasing their latest exploration projects to prospective investors.

With majors looking at replenishing their resources, explorers once again raising money, and M&A deals on the rise, Mines and Money is still how and where deals get done.

For more information please visit https://asia.minesandmoney.com/