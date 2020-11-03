If you’re in the energy, chemicals or resources industries, you’re facing more volatility, complexity and risk than ever before. With markets shifting, regulations changing and pressure to increase efficiency in your operations - how can you deliver consistent operational excellence?

The Operational Excellence in Energy, Chemicals & Resources Summit will show you how to develop the culture, systems and processes of the world’s highest reliability organizations. This exclusive event brings together Heads of Operations, HSE, Operational Risk and Operational Excellence all in one location to close performance gaps and reduce human, asset and environmental risk.

Taking place June, 4-6, 2018 in Calgary, AB, this is your best opportunity to learn world class strategies for keeping your people safe, your operations productive and your products sustainable.

The 2018 agenda will show you how to:

• Optimize Maintenance and Reliability

• Drive Productivity Excellence during Shutdowns, Turnarounds, and Outages

• Manage Change - without Compromising Business Performance

• Increase Risk Visibility by Optimising Data and Information Management

• Identify the Cultural Gaps that are Impacting your Company’s Safety, Quality, Reliability and Profitability

• Strengthen your Core Operating Processes - including Process and Human Safety, Environmental

Performance and Compliance - to Drive Enterprise Transformation

• Manage the Handover of Risk from Project Planning to Execution

• Drive Innovation in Your Operations

This year's agenda features roundtables, panels, case studies and workshops on Operational Effectiveness, Leadership & Culture, HSE Excellence, Digital Transformation, Asset Performance Optimization, Human Factors, Technology Excellence and more.

Confirmed speakers from the following companies include: ConocoPhillips Global Production, Veolia, Royal Dutch Shell, BP and many more.

Download the 2018 agenda to see the event line-up and how you can benefit from attending >> http://bit.ly/2AU1qn3