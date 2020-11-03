The Operational Excellence in Refining & Petrochemicals Summit will show you how to develop the culture, systems and processes of the world’s highest reliability organizations. This exclusive summit brings together Heads of Operations, HSE, Asset Management, Maintenance & Reliability, ORM and Operational Excellence all in one location to close the gaps and bridge the silos that exist in most refining and petrochemical facilities.

Taking place at Houston’s Norris Conference Center April 9-11 2018, the agenda will show you how to:

• Drive Operational Excellence to the frontline

• Identify waste, reduce downtime and lower costs during STOs

• Increase risk visibility by optimizing data and information management

• Detect whether your work environments and processes are increasing the likelihood of a risk occurring

• Optimize data and information management to support early event detection and resolution

• Eliminate the performance gaps that can impact your organization’s safety, quality, reliability and profitability

• Maximize yield, improve efficiency and enhance safety performance across your plants

• Improve process safety and HSE management performance

With roundtables, panels, case studies and workshops on Human Factors, Process Safety, Asset Risk Management, Leadership & Culture, Procedure Management, Root Cause Analysis, Leadership and Behaviour, Management of Change and more – this is your best opportunity this year to meet with so many industry experts from Royal Dutch Shell, BP, NASA and many more – all presenting at the event and there to answer your most pressing questions.