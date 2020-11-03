brand
Power Nigeria

Sep 5 - Sep 7 | Nigeria, undefined

About Event

Power Nigeria provides the ideal platform to position your firm as a thought leader in one of the most fast moving African markets in Power and Electricity. The exhibition has cordially obtained the established reputation and relations with government, associations and other key stakeholders in the Nigerian power market.

The recent edition of Power Nigeria 2016 witnessed an unprecedented growth with 23% growth in participating companies 39% in attending trade visitors. And with a significant and recent upsurge in interest in solar power projects in Nigeria, in 2017 we aim to achieve a rise in international solar exhibitors. The exhibition serves as a comprehensive showcase for these core segments of the power and energy industry:

  • Power Generation, Transmission & Distribution
  • Lighting
  • Solar
  • Renewable Energy

Here is what - H.E. Babatunde Fashola Minister – Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, Nigeria, had to say about the Nigerian Power market, “Now is the time to invest. The Nigerian power sector is a market that no rational investor can ignore. We must be focused and cautious, as the sector is very sensitive. There is no need for just profiteers and inflammatory talk. The grid is strong and we are looking at expansion in the future.”

EXHIBITORS


Exhibitors will have the opportunity to:

  • Demonstrate products and services to a high quality audience
  • Interact with major industry players and engage key decision makers
  • Launch new products and services to the West African market
  • Setup distribution channels in Nigeria and the wider region
  • Increase sales/market share

VISITORS

  • 91% were satisfied with their experience in the show
  • 83% plan to return to Power Nigeria 2017

Who attends:

  • Architects
  • Consultants
  • Contractors
  • Dealers/Distributors
  • Engineers
  • Estate Managers
  • Facilities Managers
  • Government Officials
  • Health & Safety Professionals
  • Lighting Designers
  • Municipalities
  • Operations Managers
  • Planning & Procurement Executives
  • Port Authorities
  • Project Managers
  • Purchasing Managers
  • Research & Development Managers
  • Senior Management – Directors / CEO’s / General Managers
  • Utilities

Exhibitor Testimonial

“Skipper has been in Nigeria for the last 17 years. We have the largest transformer repair facility in Africa which is now further augmented to transformer manufacturing facility. We have lot of confidence in Power Nigeria. The audience is very specific and tar footfall is almost double compared to last year.”

Jitender Sachdeva, Group President, Skipper T&D

Visitor Testimonial

“I was able to get a lot of the products that I wanted but could not find easily on the market. I look forward to attending the event next year because it is a really great initiative.”

Eng Atinuke Owolabi, MD/CEO, Wurvicat International

