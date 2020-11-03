brand
FacebookInstagramLinkedINTwitterYoutubeMedium
About Us|Advertise|Contact
search

Close

 

Saudi Renewable Energy Conference

Mar 28 - Mar 29 | Kingdom of Saudi Arabia , undefined

About Event

Saudi Arabia is transforming within the spirit and text of the renewable energy project. Saudi Arabia believes that it predominantly depends on the private sector as it is the chosen partner providing key services in terms of energy, education, healthcare and transportation to achieve the goals of the National Transformation program and Vision 2030. The majority of investments are predicted to be concentrated in the energy sector, or the renewable energies sector in particular.

Event logo

Location

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia , undefined

View Map

More Events

Cyber Security for Critical Assets European Summit (CS4CA) [VIRTUAL]

Tue, Oct 6 2020

Virtual
View Event

2nd Vietnam Solar Expo 2020

Tue, Nov 3 2020

VIETNAM, Trung Tâm Hội Nghị Quốc Gia Việt Nam
View Event

Read the latest issue

Click Here to Read