Saudi Renewable Energy Conference

Saudi Arabia is transforming within the spirit and text of the renewable energy project. Saudi Arabia believes that it predominantly depends on the private sector as it is the chosen partner providing key services in terms of energy, education, healthcare and transportation to achieve the goals of the National Transformation program and Vision 2030. The majority of investments are predicted to be concentrated in the energy sector, or the renewable energies sector in particular.
Tue, Oct 6 2020