Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW 2017)

In its 10th edition, SIEW is the premier platform in Asia for energy insights, partnerships and dialogue, which brings together the world’s leading conferences, exhibitions, and roundtables in one week, one location. SIEW enriches the global energy conversation by convening political, business, academic and energy industry thought-leaders to define and advance the world’s leading energy challenges, solutions and actions across the energy spectrum of oil & gas, clean and renewable energy, and energy infrastructure financing.

Under the theme “Rethinking Energy; Navigating Change”, delegates at SIEW 2017 will discuss opportunities and challenges for the energy sector in the dynamic environment of oil and gas demand-supply imbalances, sustained decline in upstream investments, weak climate change commitments and adoption of renewable and grid storage technologies.